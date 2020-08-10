Cummins and Navistar Announce New Long-Term Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) announced another step forward in their partnership by extending their long-term agreement through the next two emission cycles, with Cummins being selected as Navistar’s preferred supplier of medium-duty and heavy-duty big bore engines for International Trucks and IC Buses in US and Canada.

“We’re excited to deepen what is an already strong partnership with Navistar, spanning more than 80 years,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, President, Engine Business at Cummins Inc. “Navistar is a critical partner to Cummins and we believe the International LT® Series trucks paired with the Cummins X15TM Efficiency Series and Eaton Cummins Endurant HD transmission provides the best fuel economy, improved uptime and overall TCO for our mutual long haul customers.”

With Cummins’ successful launch of the 2021 Greenhouse Gas complaint X15 Efficiency Series engine this year, International Truck customers receive the most reliable and highly fuel efficient 15-liter product available.

“The Cummins engine paired with Navistar International vehicles showcase technology-driven innovation that delivers the performance heavy-duty customers have come to expect to meet the demanding transportation needs of today and tomorrow,” Padmanabhan said. “Extending this relationship through a long-term partnership ensures that both companies will be able to collaborate and meet the challenges of the next emissions cycles and beyond.”

The Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines will continue to power the International MV and HV Series trucks, as well as Navistar’s IC Bus CE and RE Series school busses.

“This new long-term agreement with Cummins, in combination with our proprietary powertrains, will offer International customers the most competitive and fuel efficient engines in the market while reducing our investment requirements to meet future emissions regulations,” said Phil Christman, President, Operations, Navistar. “The extension of our partnership allows both companies to optimize future research and development investments in existing technologies as well as the flexibility to invest in advanced technologies.”

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.