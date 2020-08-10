All Aboard! Top-ranked Rail Operator Accelerates Digital Transformation with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merseyrail, the number one ranked U.K. rail operator for punctuality and one of the largest employers in the Liverpool City Region, will empower employees and managers while accelerating its digital transformation with the next-generation Workforce Dimensions suite from Kronos Incorporated. Powered by the intelligent Kronos D5 platform, the real-time workforce management solution will give Merseyrail unprecedented levels of operational insight while delivering an unparalleled user experience.

Co-owned by transport group Abellio and public services provider Serco, Merseyrail employs 1,200 workers and operates hundreds of daily services to 68 train stations – carrying more than 100,000 passengers each weekday through the Liverpool City Region.

Recognized as a great place to work and ranked one of the most punctual and reliable rail networks in the U.K., Merseyrail invested in Workforce Dimensions for its unparalleled user experience that empowers employees and unburdens managers, allowing them to focus on their mission of providing exceptional customer service. The artificial intelligence-powered, cloud-native, and mobile-first workforce management solution will transform the employee and manager experience by: Leveraging intelligent technology via advanced scheduling capabilities to schedule employees across multiple locations while ensuring Merseyrail always has the right people with the right skills in the right place to serve passengers; Empowering employees to view schedules and accrual balances from their mobile device –from any location – giving them greater control over their work-life balance; Giving people managers time back in their day to focus on strategic initiatives such as employee development and customer service by utilizing AIMEE, the AI engine for managers and employees, to automate routine and repetitive administrative tasks; and Alerting managers and supervisors to potential compliance risks through proactive compliance functionality, which continuously projects up-to-the-minute timekeeping data into the future so managers can act quickly before an issue surfaces.

The future-ready features of Workforce Dimensions align with Merseyrail’s commitment to equip employees with the tools and technology they need to thrive and be productive. Additionally, the extensibility of the Kronos D5 platform allows for easier integration of subsequent business applications and technologies.

Zoe Hands, chief operating officer, Merseyrail

“As a great place to work, Merseyrail is unwavering in its commitment to providing the most engaging and innovative experience for all employees. The benefits we will reap from Workforce Dimensions will have a resounding impact on our operations and, as a result, on our customer experience as employees come to work energized and empowered to serve. There is no compromising when it comes to our high customer satisfaction and we are confident our partnership with Kronos, a leading innovator focused on the future of work, will only elevate the experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Peter Harte, vice president, EMEA, Kronos

“Today’s employers have an obligation to create a flexible workplace where employees are inspired to work. With Workforce Dimensions from Kronos, Merseyrail has the most advanced technology at its fingertips to ensure operations are running smoothly, managers are freed from burdensome tasks, and employees have greater control of their work-life balance – ultimately resulting in a more enjoyable experience for passengers. As Merseyrail continues to innovate, Kronos is here to innovate with them.”

