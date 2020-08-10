Clyde Launches Claims Administration and Partners with Asurion to Deliver Instant, Easy, Scalable Protection Plan Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clyde, the product protection platform empowering retailers to offer their customers extended warranties, today announced the launch of its administrator and end-to-end claims administration platform — enabling instant adjudication and resolutions fully managed by Clyde. Clyde also announced a partnership with global tech care company Asurion, the leading protection plan provider, as an obligor. Additionally, Asurion, which helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech, will provide Clyde’s retail partners and customers with access to the company’s vast network of repair servicers across the country. Clyde now offers their retail partners a seamless, in-platform claims experience combined with the scale, service, and support expertise of Asurion.

“When we started Clyde over two years ago, our mission was to make protection plans accessible for retailers of all sizes by giving merchants the ability to launch top-tier product protection programs with the scale, quality, and pricing reserved for Fortune 10 companies, and to give consumers access to an easy to use, affordable, quality service,” said Clyde CEO and co-founder Brandon Gell.

To fully realize this mission, Clyde is taking ownership of the entire customer journey from contract purchase to claims resolution, and is working with the leading obligors in the product warranty space. Clyde’s team decided to build their administrative capabilities from the ground up, putting the customer experience first.

As an administrator, Clyde is re-imagining the claims administration process in two ways. First, Clyde offers auto-adjudication, or real-time claims decisions. Second, the company’s auto-resolution capabilities provide multiple ways of claim fulfillment. Clyde supports three claim fulfillment methods: reimbursement (via Venmo, PayPal, or check), promo code payout, or product repair or replacement. Clyde also enables their merchant partners to be the main point of contact for extended warranty claims filing — all within Clyde’s platform.

“Clyde’s administration arm comes on the heels of our new partnership with Asurion. Through this strategic partnership, Clyde will offer our retail partners highly competitive rates and a significantly expanded range of coverage,” said Gell.

“We are excited for how our new claims administration capabilities and Asurion’s wealth of experience in the extended warranty space will help us continue to deliver a truly exceptional experience for retailers and their customers.”

Clyde is a product protection platform empowering retailers to offer their customers extended warranties, growing revenue and driving customer loyalty. Clyde allows you to offer an exceptional customer experience and peace of mind when customers need you most—when something goes wrong.

Clyde’s plug-and-play platform seamlessly matches warranty contracts with products and gives retailers full visibility into customer information, claims, and program performance. Clyde makes product protection simple and intuitive for customers, with a transparent claims experience managed end-to-end by our team.