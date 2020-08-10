 Commercial Financial Consulting, LLC Closings During COVID 19 Crisis

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In October 2019, Commercial Financial Consulting, LLC pioneered an SBA backed Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) agreement with General Auto Recycling, Inc. which was founded in 1979. This landmark transaction was unique with no personal guarantee required, no loss of key personnel and no quarrel over price.

The company has approximately 35 employees, some with over 30 years of service. They will now be owners via the ESOP, which is tax exempt. An ESOP is a generous way of giving back to key personnel and employees for their years of service. The company recycles used auto parts throughout the northeast, delivers to car dealers, repair shops, and individuals online.

In March 2020, Commercial Financial Consulting, LLC closed $750,000 in funding for a family owned produce business located in the renown Chelsea Market in Chelsea, MA. Fast closing and funding within 14 days with a private lender.

In June 2020, Commercial Financial Consulting, LLC closed $1,450,000 in funding for a midrise office building in upstate New York. The building comprises of 58 commercial tenants both retail and office. CFC negotiated a 20 year amortization, 10 year term and a 4% interest rate.

In June 2020, Commercial Financial Consulting, LLC closed $650,000 in funding for a commercial building which houses a private school in central Massachusetts. A fast closing and funding within 14 days with a private lender.

About Commercial Financial Consulting, LLC:

We are an investment banking firm located in the Boston Metropolitan area servicing clients throughout the United States. Our highly experienced team has an extensive knowledge in the finance world that can accommodate almost any reasonable financing request.

Services include: