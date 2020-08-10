Students Return for a New Year in the Online Classroom at Texas Online Preparatory School

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), a tuition-free full-time online public school is ready to get back to providing Texas students with the uninterrupted education they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and teachers will return to their online classrooms on Thursday, August 13.

“This school year will be unique for many schools, but our students and families know they have a school that understands online learning,” said TOPS Head of School Forrest Smith. “As a trusted education partner for seven years, we are excited to continue providing personalized education for our new and returning families.”

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, TOPS offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student’s unique gifts, goals, and needs. Through live and recorded online classes led by state-licensed teachers, students can access their public school education from any computer with an internet connection.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, and a host of electives, including Advanced Placement® in high school. Students also have the opportunity to earn college credit through TOPS Dual Credit partnerships. Dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone and email to establish close partnerships in support of academic success.

“With TOPS, I know my daughters are attending a school that meets their needs,” said parent Jennifer Thompson of Houston. “While many families are concerned about where and how their children will go to school this fall, I know mine have a safe spot with online school.”

The school’s online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers across the state. In addition to core curriculum and extracurricular opportunities, TOPS also provides a number of support resources for families, including an English Language Learner coordinator.

To learn more about TOPS programs, scheduling, and enrollment visit tops.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is an accredited, full-time online public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a partnership between Huntsville Independent School District and K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.