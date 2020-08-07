A.M. Best Affirms A+ Rating for OneAmerica

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneAmerica® announced today that A.M. Best has affirmed the financial strength of the OneAmerica insurance companies, issuing its annual rating for 2020. The ratings analyze the financial strength and performance of the companies and the ability to meet existing financial obligations.

A.M. Best has affirmed the A+ (Superior) rating of American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL) and its affiliates, and The State Life Insurance Company® (State Life), both OneAmerica companies. The A+ (Superior) rating is the second-highest of 15 rating categories assigned by the agency in evaluating financial strength.

“OneAmerica is built to last during times like these, when financial strength and performance have never been more important in delivering value to our customers and distribution networks,” said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica. “Our mission is to provide great products, exceptional service and relationships that customers can depend on for a lifetime and maintaining our A+ gives them the assurance that we are able to deliver on our promises when they need us most.”

The mutual structure of OneAmerica also allows its companies to prioritize customer needs, rather than focus on stockholder dividends, Davison added, noting more than $6 billion was paid in promises kept to customers last year.

A.M. Best also reported that 2020 marks the 70th consecutive year that AUL has received an “A” rating or higher, placing them among the top twenty life/health groups with consecutive high ratings performances.1

The insurance companies of OneAmerica are among the 8% of U.S. life insurers with an A.M. Best rating of A+ (Superior) or higher and a Standard & Poor’s rating of AA- or higher.2

A.M. Best determined its ratings through its Best’s Credit Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of A.M. Best’s rating process and contains the rating criteria employed in the rating process.

Best also moved OneAmerica to the 38th largest insurance group in its “Top 200” listing, ranked by 2019 admitted assets, up two positions from last year.

# # #

OneAmerica is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. Products issued and underwritten by AUL and State Life.

# # #

1 “Standing the Test of Time,” Best’s Review July 2020

2 A.M. Best “Top 200,” Best’s Review®, July 2020

3 Calculated by OneAmerica based on data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, data linked, 7/29/20.

Upon clicking on included links, the content you are going to is not always controlled, reviewed or approved by, and is not the responsibility of, the email that you are leaving.

About OneAmerica®

A national provider in the insurance and financial services marketplace for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures.

OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products.

Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources that are committed to providing value to our customers.

To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/companies. To learn more about our financial ratings, visit https://www.oneamerica.com/about-us/financial-strength-ratings .

About A.M. Best Company

A.M. Best Company is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

About Ratings

These ratings reflect rating agency assessments of the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the companies of OneAmerica. They are not intended to reflect the investment experience or financial strength of any variable account, which is subject to market risk. Because the dates are only updated when there’s a change in the rating, the dates above reflect the most recent ratings we have received. Please know that these ratings can change at any time.