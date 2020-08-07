Senseonics Announces Positive Coverage Decision for Eversense CGM from Highmark Inc.

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, today announced Highmark Inc. will begin providing coverage for the Eversense CGM effective September 28, 2020. This coverage decision adds to the growing number of payers who are writing Eversense into their CGM coverage policies, as well as paying for the healthcare provider’s time for the in-office sensor placement.

Highmark is among the top 10 largest health insurers in the United States, providing plans to residents across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware as an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The organization provides plans to over 5.6 million members and is the largest healthcare insurer in Pennsylvania and the fourth-largest overall Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate.

“Creating access to our CGM technology for diabetes patients through broad-based reimbursement is a priority for ensuring the long-term success of Eversense and our next-generation systems,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and CEO of Senseonics. “It is encouraging to see the growing number of healthcare plans that recognize the value of our differentiated long-term implantable system and the benefits it provides to patients. We are pleased with this recent success and with our progress increasing patient access to date.”

About Eversense

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. The system is indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration twice per day, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.