Kaman Composites Vermont Announces Multi-Year Contract With Major Engine OEM With a Potential Value of $118 Million

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Composites – Vermont, Inc. (“KCV”), a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today that it has entered into a new Long Term Agreement (“LTA”) with a major engine OEM to manufacture components for both existing production and newly developed engine programs. The components will be industrialized and manufactured at Kaman’s facilities in Bennington, Vermont, with initial deliveries expected by the end of 2020.

“As a collaborative partner, we have been able to customize our processes and production activity to serve the specific needs of the customer’s existing programs. These efforts have allowed us to meet their high quality standards, delivering product on time and at a competitive price, and positioning us to secure this new work package,” explains Alexander Gamble, General Manager, Kaman Composites - Vermont, Inc.

Composite components for the multi engine programs will be a significant growth opportunity for the Bennington, Vermont facility and builds on its ability to deliver high quality and strict schedule adherence for its customers.

“This award is recognition of Kaman’s partnership with our customers and our ability to deliver on programs that are challenging from a technical perspective, as well as having very stringent customer requirements,” adds Mark Withrow, President & General Manager - U.S. Composites.

About Kaman’s U.S. Composites Businesses

Kaman U.S. composites business (“KCUS,” “Kaman U.S. Composites” or “Kaman Composites Structures”) consists of two AS9100 Rev D registered companies with locations in Bennington, VT and Wichita, KS. These businesses offer a full line of services in composites from design, prototyping and testing, to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCUS companies fabricate components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, as well as the medical industry, and are Nadcap accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing. MRO composite repair services are offered under their FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, Kansas.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.