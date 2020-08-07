Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment Named Institutional Financial Advisor for the NFL Players Association

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) has been named an official Institutional Financial Advisor participant of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the official labor union for professional football players in the National Football League.

In an effort to address the financial needs of its participating athletes, the NFLPA launched its Institutional Financial Advisors Registration Program in 2019, allowing players access to a list of Financial Advisors affiliated with leading financial institutions. Institutional participants of the program are selected based on their industry capabilities and range of service offerings that meet the specific needs of NFL players.

As an NFLPA Institutional Financial Advisor participant, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment will have oversight of the Financial Advisors who will be designated to provide guidance to the members of the NFLPA.

“By bringing on Morgan Stanley as the newest participant in our institutional program, our union’s player members will have the opportunity to work with yet another institution that possesses a strong reputation for financial services,” said Dana Shuler, NFLPA Senior Director of Player Affairs. “As players continue to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic, this could not come at a better time to help them build financial security.”

“We are pleased to have been selected by the NFLPA as an Institutional Financial Advisor,” said Mandell Crawley, Head of Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. “Morgan Stanley’s relationship with the NFLPA began in 2002, when several of our Financial Advisors began providing financial advice to members of the NFLPA. This designation marks the next chapter of our incredibly fulfilling partnership and allows us to bring the full services of our Firm to current and past NFL players.”

Global Sports & Entertainment was founded in 2014 to serve the unique and sophisticated needs of professional athletes and entertainers. Comprised of Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors who hold the designation as Sports and Entertainment Directors, Global Sports & Entertainment offers a wide range of financial advisory services and has managed a variety of financial literacy programs in partnership with top-tier collegiate and professional teams and entities.

“Athletes and entertainers can often times have unique financial circumstances and the focus of our Global Sports & Entertainment team is centered on delivering financial guidance and solutions that recognize that fact,” says Sandra L. Richards, Head of Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment. “Our Financial Advisors’ experience in working with athletes and entertainers will help prepare our clients to create strategies for sustained financial wealth. We look forward to working alongside the NFLPA to offer support to current and former NFL players alike.”

NFL players have reached the highest level of their profession, earning a status that comes with its share of opportunities and challenges on and off the field. Access to sound wealth management resources, now more than ever, is a critical factor in creating sustainable financial plans for current and retired athletes.

For more information on Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/what-we-do/wealth-management/global-sports-entertainment.

