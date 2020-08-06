SER Capital Partners Closes & Commits Fund to Battery Storage Assets Across New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SER Capital Partners, LLC (“SER”), a sustainable-investment focused private equity firm, has acquired Microgrid Networks, LLC (“Microgrid Networks”), a well-established advanced distributed power company, in June 2020 to install battery energy storage and solar in high demand, congested urban areas, such as New York City.

“We see Microgrid Networks’ unique siting technology, skillset, and assets as increasingly essential for local reliability and resiliency. By installing, owning, and operating a portfolio of storage assets, we also help New York achieve its goals to integrate additional renewables, offset regionwide fossil-fueled pollutants, and provide economic benefits and jobs to the region,” noted Rahul Advani, Managing Partner and founder of SER.

Sara Graziano, Partner of SER and Microgrid Networks board member, added: “We are grateful to partner with the talented team leading Microgrid Networks to invest in New York City. Pairing our deep experience optimizing battery and electricity storage with Microgrid Networks’s local expertise creates a rare opportunity to economically and sustainably deliver reliable, resilient energy solutions while offering significant benefits in New York.”

In closing on its first vehicle with institutional limited partners, SER has distinguished itself as a credible partner to management teams seeking certainty of execution and to limited partner investors seeking private equity investment opportunities tied to sustainability. SER intends to continue to directly originate and execute private equity investments within its targeted areas of focus.

Metric Point Capital acted as the exclusive placement agent for the fundraise.

About Microgrid Networks

MicroGrid Networks develops, finances, and operates clean energy facilities that are monitored and managed as an advanced energy network. The company is currently deploying a network of advanced, resilient clean energy generation and storage facilities in the dense urban coastal environments of New York City. Its attractive, quiet and modular facilities are designed to provide resiliency and load relief to utility distribution networks, mitigate risks to life and property from extreme weather and tidal events, increase the local supply of cost-competitive energy, drive investment and employment in the neighborhoods where they are located and directly assist the State and City of New York in meeting their greenhouse gas reduction goals. More is available at www.mgilp.com.

About SER Capital Partners

SER Capital Partners is an independent middle-market private equity firm dedicated to investing in North American sustainable industrial, environmental, and renewable businesses. Over the past two decades, its team members have amassed successful experience in its targeted sectors as private equity investors and senior executives at both private and public businesses. Its investment team averages over a decade of experience working together with its founder. The firm’s professionals coalesced on their conviction on the market opportunity, investment strategy, and ability to create attractive investments while authentically measuring sustainability. As experienced and dedicated private sustainability investors, SER team members are also committed to aligning interests across its investors, team members, portfolio companies, and communities. More is available at www.sercapitalpartners.com.

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point Capital (“Metric Point”) is a capital advisory and placement firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers. Fund and co-investment assignments include leveraged buyouts, energy, real estate, infrastructure, royalties, mining, credit, and distressed debt, among others. Metric Point advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning, preparation of marketing materials, comprehensive strategic fundraising planning, and distribution. The firm has professionals located in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin.