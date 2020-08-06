InteliChart Selected by The Oregon Clinic to Enhance Patient Engagement Experience

FORT MILL, S.C. & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InteliChart, the leader in patient engagement technologies, is pleased to announce that The Oregon Clinic (TOC), a physician-owned multi-specialty medical provider with more than 270 providers, has selected InteliChart’s Healthy Outcomes® to enhance the engagement experience of their healthcare consumers and patients. InteliChart’s deep API integration with TOC’s athenaFlow EHR and athenaPractice management system will maximize workflows and proficiencies for TOC’s providers and staff and help them attain their long-term patient engagement goals.

“InteliChart and The Oregon Clinic are aligned by our mutual focus on the experience of today’s healthcare consumer,” said Gary Hamilton, InteliChart CEO. “As such, TOC saw the value of our mission to transform the patient experience in and out of the office with technology that guides the patient journey to a lifetime of healthy outcomes and tailors engagement to meet the individual needs of consumers. With the way our Patient Portal, Patient Intake, and Patient Notify solutions work together, TOC will now reap the benefits of an orchestrated approach to engagement.”

Since patients are also consumers, they expect the same ease and simplicity from their healthcare that they enjoy in other aspects of their lives. The solutions on the Healthy Outcomes platform work in unison to give patients the convenience of having all the information they need via mobile app or favorite web browser to manage their health. Providers and care teams welcome the advantage of working with one vendor that provides multiple solutions in one, complete, brand-consistent platform to achieve proactive, personal patient engagement.

“InteliChart’s Patient Portal solution is a significant upgrade for our organization and will help us overcome the challenges we’ve encountered with engaging patients,” said Thomas Sanchez, CEO of The Oregon Clinic. “We are anxious to leverage Patient Notify’s automated capabilities for pre- and post-visit communication and, especially in times like these, Patient Intake’s functionality for completing forms and mobile check-in will be a win-win for both our patients and staff.”

About The Oregon Clinic

The Oregon Clinic is a physician-owned, multi-specialty medical provider. With more than 270 providers, The Oregon Clinic sees more than 240,000 patients each year at more than 60 locations in the Portland-metro area. Patient-centered and data-driven, The Oregon Clinic’s specialties include cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, radiation oncology, pulmonary and critical care medicine, urogynecology and much more.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform with smart, user-friendly solutions that work in unison to engage patients and attain superior outcomes proactively. The Healthy Outcomes solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Patient eVisit, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate.

Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 36 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes suite. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.