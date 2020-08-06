Cerner and Xealth Collaboration Helps Patients be More Active Participants in Health Care, Well-being

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, are working to improve the health care experience and empower patients to be active participants in their treatment and well-being. As part of this agreement, Cerner and LRVHealth have together invested $6 million in Xealth.

At its core, the relationship between Xealth and Cerner aims to give patients their own digital data so they can be more engaged in their treatment plans. The Xealth platform is designed to help clinicians easily integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients from one location in the EHR. Care teams will be able to order solutions directly from the EHR to manage conditions including chronic diseases, behavioral health, maternity care and surgery preparation. Incorporating Xealth into Cerner’s technology and patient portal will provide easier access to personal health information and give care teams the ability to monitor patient engagement with the tools, as well as analyze the effects of increased engagement on the patient’s health care and recovery.

During the recent surge of COVID-19 across the world, tools that automate patient education, deliver virtual care, support telehealth and offer remote patient monitoring have become even more prominent, creating new methods to inform care decisions and keep care teams and patients connected.

“Today, we have the unique opportunity to improve people’s lives by allowing active participation in their own treatment plans,” said David Bradshaw, Senior Vice President, Consumer and Employer Solutions, Cerner. “Patients want greater access to their health information and are motivated to help care teams find the most appropriate road to recovery. Xealth and Cerner hope to make it easier and more convenient for patients and clinicians to accelerate health care in a more consumer-centric experience.”

The collaboration between Cerner and Xealth will provide care teams and patients convenience and help improve care accessibility. Better communications and engagement between patients and key members of their care team will create an experience that is connected across settings before, during and after a care encounter. Xealth powers more than 30 digital health solutions, connecting patients with educational content, remote patient monitoring, virtual care platforms, e-commerce product recommendations and other services needed to improve health outcomes.

“In order for digital health to have lasting impact, it needs to show value and ease for both the care team and patient,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and Co-Founder of Xealth. “We strongly believe that technology should nurture deeper patient-provider relationships and facilitate information sharing across systems and the care settings. It is exciting to work with Cerner to simplify meaningful digital health for its health partners.”

Cerner and LRVHealth join Xealth investors Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Providence Ventures and UPMC as well as Threshold Ventures, McKesson, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed.

“Combining our expertise in developing interactive digital solutions that improve the patient experience with Cerner’s world-class platforms creates immense opportunity for our clients to better meet the needs of today’s highly connected health care consumer,” concluded McSherry.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients direct from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people.

For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.