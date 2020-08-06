Infogain Achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization in Application Development

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infogain, ​a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced that it has achieved the “Application Development Partner Specialization” in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. The program provides Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated their expertise and success in advanced application development using Google Cloud technology. Infogain’s​ proven success in building and managing applications using the best of Google Cloud in both web, and mobile environments led to this specialization.

Infogain helps enterprises, ISVs, and innovative start-ups build modern software products and applications on Google Cloud. Infogain was one of the first to deploy and integrate Automation Anywhere RPA platform to Google Cloud Platform (​Press Release​).​ Infogain’s experience spans modern application development and deployment architectures, Google Cloud IaaS, and PaaS platform development and DevSecOps driven application delivery.

Nishith Mathur, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, ​Infogain, said, “We are pleased that Infogain achieved the Google Cloud ​Application Development Partner Specialization​. The specialization from Google Cloud is a validation of our commitment to provide the most innovative and best solutions for our clients by leveraging Google Cloud environment​. This accreditation enables us to help our clients achieve agility and security, leading to better business outcomes, using advanced Google Cloud solutions.”

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with digital platform and software engineering expertise in the travel, retail, insurance, healthcare, and high technology industries. We accelerate design-led transformation and delivery of digital customer engagement systems and platforms. Infogain engineers business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives using technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. A ChrysCapital portfolio company, Infogain has offices in California, Washington, Texas, London, Dubai, India, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Austin, Kraków, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.