Antibe Therapeutics Engages Stern IR for Investor Relations Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF) today announces that it has engaged Stern Investor Relations, Inc. (“Stern IR”) to expand the Company’s investor relations program and support efforts to broaden visibility within the US capital markets.

“We are excited to have engaged Stern IR as our new investor relations firm to support us in enhancing our visibility within the US clinical and financial communities,” said Dan Legault, CEO of Antibe. “We believe that our lead drug, otenaproxesul, has the potential to deliver non-addictive pain relief without the gastrointestinal ulceration and bleeding associated with anti-inflammatory painkillers. We look forward to working with Stern IR to bring our message to these US audiences.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Stern IR will provide strategic advisory and comprehensive investor relations services for an initial six-month term, at a fee of US$17,500 per month. Subsequent to the initial term, the engagement will continue on a month-to-month basis and can be terminated by either party on 60 days prior notice. The agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stern IR

Stern IR is a premier investor relations firm that provides consulting services to entrepreneurial healthcare and biotechnology companies. Since its inception in 1998, Stern IR has worked with more than 200 biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, devices, and healthcare services companies in all stages of development and across all therapeutic areas. None of Stern IR nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of Antibe Therapeutics. Stern IR is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.sternir.com.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer, non-addictive medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s technology involves the linking of a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce an improved medicine. Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul (previously known as ATB-346), targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating post-surgical pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s inability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.