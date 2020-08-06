ServiceNow and Uber for Business Partner to Enable a Safer Commute to Work

Upon completion of a workplace reservation, employees can book transportation to the workplace in coordination with their assigned shift. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced a new integration with Uber for Business to help solve one of the largest problems businesses face—helping their employees feel safe when commuting to and from work, as soon as it’s safe to reopen.

Using the ServiceNow Workplace Safety Management app, offered in the ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite, the Uber for Business solution provides a “Book Uber” feature so employees can easily coordinate their Uber ride to and from the workplace via their mobile device. Employees can concurrently schedule arrival times, reserve workspaces and manage health screenings, all through the Now Mobile app. The new integration comes on the heels of Uber’s recent roll-out of new features and policies to help protect the health and safety of both riders and drivers.

In only two months since the initial release of the ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite, which includes apps for contact tracing, workplace safety management, employee readiness feedback and employee health screening, more than 600 organizations have downloaded the apps. These organizations include Uber, Coca Cola European Partners, State of North Carolina, BankUnited, and AmeriGas.

“Uber for business is providing flexible and practical transportation options for companies and their employees,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of employee workflow products, ServiceNow. “Our new integration with Uber for Business is helping businesses adapt and manage workplace and workforce readiness. Through the power of the Now Platform, ServiceNow is helping our customers solve for once-in-a-generation challenges as they capitalize on the opportunities of digital transformation.”

“In a pandemic environment, businesses will have to reimagine what every day work looks like – including commutes,” says Ronnie Gurion, Global Head of Uber for Business. “Our partnership with ServiceNow allows employees who meet necessary health and safety checks to seamlessly unlock the ride booking function from within ServiceNow’s Workplace Safety Management app. It’s one way Uber can help companies and their employees transition into this new normal, whenever they are ready to do so.”

The new integration builds upon the latest updates to the ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite based on real-time feedback from global customers as they continue return to workplace planning and activation, including an integration with Juniper Mist to enhance contact tracing via AI-driven Wi-Fi and Bluetooth™ LE networks.

