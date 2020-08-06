Bill.com and Intuit QuickBooks Extend Partnership to Seamlessly Integrate Bill.com Application into QuickBooks Online Advanced

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and mid-sized businesses, has extended its long-standing partnership with Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the makers of QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint. The enhanced partnership will add advanced bill payment and workflow automation capabilities for QuickBooks Online Advanced customers as part of Intuit’s application ecosystem, in addition to continued support for the Simple Bill Pay service in QuickBooks Online.

As more mid-sized businesses shift to cloud-based financial solutions that offer ease-of-use and affordability, these customers also need a richer set of features to keep pace with the complexities of their business. QuickBooks Online Advanced (QBOAV) is designed for growing mid-sized businesses who need a robust, customizable solution. Bill.com’s accounts payable solutions, combined with QBOAV meet these mid-sized businesses on their growth journey. According to Intuit, there are an estimated 1.5 million mid-sized businesses in the United States that can benefit from the combined solution’s enhanced control over cash flow, streamlined payments and associated workflows.

“Bill.com offers an easy-to-use automated solution that helps mid-sized businesses improve efficiency in their current payables processes,” said Josh Goines, senior vice president, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Bill.com. “Together with Intuit, we look forward to supporting businesses on their path to growth and success by reducing burdensome manual processes and increasing productivity.”

Bill.com and QuickBooks have a successful history of helping small businesses on their growth journeys and the joint focus of both companies on the mid-market is the next logical step in bringing a combined solution to QuickBooks Online Advanced customers. Key customer benefits include: support for advanced collaboration; expanded coverage for cross-border payments; and increased collaboration for the users’ partners.

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we bring solutions to our mid-market customers that help them prosper,” Kelly Vincent, vice president, Mid-Market at Intuit QuickBooks. “Given the history of success we’ve had working with Bill.com, they are a key partner in helping our customers succeed and better manage their cash flow. We look forward to this continued partnership as we bring an easy-to-use, centralized solution to existing mid-market customers and prospects.”

Starting August 17, Bill.com and Intuit will be offering a three-month subscription-free promotion to QBOAV customers signing up for Bill.com, running through November 20. Click here for more information.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and the process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.bill.com.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Intuit is a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit Intuit’s website for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find them on social.