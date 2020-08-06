Swarm64 Announces Strategic Partnership With Command Prompt, Inc.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swarm64 (swarm64.com), the leader in database acceleration solutions for the PostgreSQL open source database, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Command Prompt, Inc., the oldest and largest dedicated PostgreSQL support provider in North America.

The two companies will help organizations dramatically lower the cost of analytics and database management by enabling them to use the free, open source PostgreSQL database for data warehousing, data science, and large-scale reporting applications.

Gartner Research predicts that 70 percent of new DBMS projects will run on free open source DBMS by 2022, and 50 percent of today’s DBMS apps will have been migrated to open source by that time. Swarm64 and Command Prompt are helping companies make this transition by accelerating free, open source PostgreSQL to address a wider variety of projects, namely analytics and data warehousing, which are currently dominated by expensive, proprietary commercial databases.

“ When it comes to reporting and data warehousing, PostgreSQL is an exciting option with its truly free licensing, extensibility, and decades of maturity--this partnership enables PostgreSQL with state of the art extensions and service to address the rising demand of analytics markets,” said Joshua Drake, Founder and Lead Architect of Command Prompt. " PostgreSQL has become the market choice with all major vendors as not only a transactional but also a Document and Data Warehouse/Analytics platform. It is among the top five most widely used and growing databases in the world, and a consistent choice of developers."

Swarm64 provides commercial and open source extensions to PostgreSQL that address large-scale reporting and analytics requirements. Swarm64 DA extensions enhance PostgreSQL with greater parallel processing, columnar indexing, I/O reduction, and other features that accelerate query performance and scalability. Command Prompt will provide development and support services for Swarm64 DA-accelerated PostgreSQL.

“ We’re very excited about teaming with Command Prompt to transform the economics of data management,” said Paul Kochanski, VP Channels at Swarm64. “ Using Swarm64 DA-accelerated PostgreSQL, backed by Command Prompt’s deep PostgreSQL development and support expertise, we will help customers eliminate analytic data platform cost and complexity barriers, enabling them to build more solutions that provide valuable insights to the organization.”

About Swarm64

Swarm64 develops extensions to free open source PostgreSQL, one of the most widely used databases in the world. Swarm64 provides the easiest way for businesses to scale PostgreSQL performance for analytics systems. Founded in 2013, Swarm64 has built a world-class team developing hardware accelerator images and database software extensions. It is backed by leading venture investors from the US, Norway, and Germany, and has offices in Berlin, Boston, and Palo Alto.

About Command Prompt

Command Prompt, Inc. is the oldest dedicated Support and Professional Services Provider for PostgreSQL and related services in North America. Since 1997, they have been developing, consulting, supporting, deploying, and advocating the use of the World’s Database.

Command Prompt continues to expand their footprint throughout the US and across the globe, and enjoys the benefits of profitability, no outside investors and zero debt.