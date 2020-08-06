VPay Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Simplify Claims Payment Process for Insurers

PLANO, Texas & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VPay®, a leader in claims payment solutions, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that VPay has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Combining innovative technology and decades of financial and insurance payment expertise, VPay has created a total claim payment solution designed to streamline the complex payment process for insurers. By replacing checks with fast and secure electronic payments and remittance advice, VPay reduces costs, boosts efficiency, and enhances payee satisfaction while simplifying the reconciliation process. VPay’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate critical claims operations data with real-time, post-adjudication payment and remittance data.

“Our partnership with Guidewire demonstrates our dedication to improving the claim payment process for insurers,” said Elisa Logan, VP of Growth for VPay. “This integration with ClaimCenter extends the benefits our solutions deliver by providing an easier implementation and an ongoing seamless information transfer process for our joint customers.”

“We are delighted to welcome VPay as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “This integration will further simplify the payment process by allowing our shared customers to have access to payment status and history within a convenient, secure single system of record via Guidewire ClaimCenter.”

About VPay

VPay® delivers better claim payment experiences. Offering the insurance industry’s only total payment solution, the company equips insurers with configurable, next-generation digital solutions that streamline every aspect of the payment process. Workers’ compensation, auto and property insurers, health plans, dental plans and third-party administrators trust VPay to design solutions that reduce costs, drive higher epayment adoption, boost efficiency and improve retention by increasing payee satisfaction. For more information, visit www.vpayusa.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com

