Yankee Candle and Ordergroove Partner on Subscription Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, and Yankee Candle®, a leading home fragrance company, today announced they have partnered to offer consumers a seamless subscription program to get their favorite products, when they want them. The new program enables Yankee Candle to establish recurring relationships with customers that generate predictable, profitable revenue during this unprecedented time.

The Yankee Candle subscription program is the most convenient way for customers to get a range of products - from candles to home and car air fresheners and more - delivered on a personalized schedule that can be easily changed online anytime. Subscribers also qualify for a variety of incentives on subscription orders, including product discounts and a lower shipping threshold. Yankee Candle has seen 343% growth in recurring revenue since March 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Ordergroove’s Relationship Commerce Cloud®, Yankee Candle has access to a range of capabilities, including:

Easily Configurable Subscription Promotions: Offering high-value experiences for its loyal customers is a priority. With the Ordergroove platform, Yankee Candle can easily configure product specific promotions and offer reduced shipping thresholds for subscription orders.

Personalized, Intuitive Subscriber Experiences: Yankee Candle customers have complete control over their subscriptions - from what is included to where they ship and when. Also, customers can easily change the fragrance in their order online if they'd prefer to receive a different one for an upcoming subscription order.

Integrated Loyalty Program: Available as of July, the subscription program integrates with Yankee Candle's new loyalty program, Yankee Candle® Rewards, making it seamless for customers to receive 2x points on subscription purchases.

Additionally, Yankee Candle worked with Ordergroove to expand the subscription program to include curation. As part of its curated offering, Fragrance Flight, customers can participate in a guided quiz that helps them select a box based on their fragrance preferences. Curated boxes are shipped several times a year and include a mix of seasonal fragrances and familiar favorites.

“We are constantly seeking to deliver consumer experiences that evolve with their shopping behaviors,” said Justin Swenson, Vice President of Digital Experience, The Yankee Candle Company. “Our subscription program allows consumers to receive products they love on a predictable cadence. Our partnership with Ordergroove gives us the ability to build strong, long lasting relationships with our customers.”

“As consumers spend more time at home and look for safer ways to shop, providing subscription experiences that are easy and convenient enables brands and retailers to form closer connections with customers that can lead to repeat purchases,” said Greg Alvo, CEO, Ordergroove. “Yankee Candle recognizes the value that Relationship Commerce offers both in terms of convenience and creating predictable, recurring revenue streams. We’re thrilled to be working with Yankee Candle and excited to help expand and personalize Relationship Commerce experiences for its customers.”

Yankee Candle joins FoodSaver and Holmes as the third Newell Brands subsidiary to partner with Ordergroove on relationship commerce programs.

Yankee Candle® is an American brand with a unique 50 year history of creating evocative, mood-setting and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand’s iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands, Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle® retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers including The Honest Company, Unilever, 4Ocean, KIND Snacks and L’Oreal, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. With successful subscription, predictive reorder and membership experiences, the company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences across every channel while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.