Arb Trading Signs with Trillium Surveyor for Trade Surveillance

Trillium, a pioneering financial and technology service provider, announced today that Arb Trading, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm, will now use Trillium's Surveyor trade surveillance platform.

“Trillium’s attention to its clients’ needs made a real impression on us. In addition to having an effective, user-friendly product, the excellent customer service provided by Trillium’s team was one of the main reasons we made the switch to Surveyor. Trillium is not just a vendor, but a partner we can trust,” said Adam Passaglia, Managing Partner at Arb Trading.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arb Trading to the Surveyor family and share in Arb’s excitement about this partnership. Arb joins a number of proprietary trading firms that have chosen to use the Surveyor platform,” said Bailey Kessing, Business Development at Trillium.

Regulatory oversight of trading practices at proprietary trading firms has increased over the years making a robust post-trade surveillance tool a critical compliment to a firm’s dedicated and thorough compliance program. An efficient, cutting-edge platform like Surveyor provides a compliance team the necessary resource to conduct a timely, in-depth analysis of a firm’s trading activity and the ability to identify potential instances of market abuse and manipulation, while also demonstrating a serious commitment to trade surveillance.

Surveyor’s value proposition is a two-fold approach to reducing your firm’s trade surveillance spend. First, Surveyor looks beyond top of book data to increase the accuracy of its results and reduce time-wasting false positives. Second, Surveyor’s constantly growing customer base provides feedback to its dedicated engineers and data scientists allowing them to continually improve the detection algorithms. Along with its end-to-end workflow functionality, Surveyor saves you time and money while providing your compliance team with the necessary tools to keep your firm safe. More information on Surveyor is available here.

About Trillium

Trillium is a diversified financial services firm operating two business lines: Trillium Trading, a proprietary intraday trading group, and Trillium Labs, a trading technology development group and the creator of Surveyor, a post-trade analytics and market surveillance tool designed to detect and eliminate market manipulation. Trillium is headquartered in New York City, with additional trading floors in Chicago, and Miami. For additional information, please visit www.TRLM.com.