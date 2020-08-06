Native12 Selects Netformx Application Suite to Manage Customer Assets and Contracts

SAN JOSE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netformx®, a leader supporting the IT solutions lifecycle from pre-sales to renewals for IT solution and service providers, vendors, and distributors, announced today that Native12, a value added reseller and services integrator, is using the Netformx Application Suite to identify and manage its customers’ IT assets.

Management of customer IT assets and contracts can be challenging and time-consuming. This is because IT assets are generally spread across multiple sites, networks, and geographies and access to asset support contract information can be limited. Native12 chose the Netformx Application Suite’s Netformx AssetXpert and Netformx Discovery applications to speed data acquisition and management of customer assets and support contracts. Additionally, they have chosen Netformx DesignXpert with future plans to use it to create accurate multi-vendor proposals and validated designs and architectures.

Native12 uses Netformx AssetXpert to integrate the actual customer inventory uploaded from Netformx Discovery with the customer’s complete portfolio that AssetXpert automatically imports from Cisco databases. This enables Native12 to integrate Cisco data into their platform and extend that to their customers to enhance their ability to manage, maintain and forecast their consumption and needs around Cisco’s portfolio.

The Netformx Application Suite provides innovative solutions that simplify IT sales complexity and increase seller profitability through automation, optimization, and analytics. They bring efficiency to the sales lifecycle, including pre-sales, post-sales, and subscription management. Netformx applications help Cisco partners and multi-vendor IT solution providers deliver solutions faster and more efficiently while improving profitability and customer success.

Channel partners can learn more about the Netformx Application Suite at: https://www.netformx.com/full-application-suite/

Key Facts

Native12 ties technologies together through their custom-built service automation platform, to accelerate business value and operationalize systems that solve business problems.

Netformx provides innovative solutions that simplify IT sales complexity and increase seller profitability.

The Netformx suite of applications enables IT solution providers to reduce time-to-quote 80% and reduce implementation error rates by 99%.

Channel partners leveraging Netformx solutions report profitability increases of over 1% and in some cases over 5%.

Using Netformx award-winning solutions from pre-sales to renewal, over 2,000 customers in more than 120 countries quickly and accurately create differentiated, winning multi-vendor designs, quotes, and proposals, while leveraging business insights and analytics to increase productivity and profitability.

Supporting Quotes

“A key problem with a lot of customers is managing and maintaining their Cisco assets and support contracts. It’s such a complex environment that it is hard to get a handle on all the assets and even more difficult to keep that data up-to-date and accurate. Instead of taking days to run Python crawler scripts to gather IT contract information from various databases and then scrub the data to ensure it’s accuracy, we can get all the information we need from AssetXpert in just a few minutes—both what’s actually in the network and what the current contract status is. When you have customers with hundreds of thousands of assets in thousands of locations, Netformx enables us to quickly obtain accurate data around our customers assets and contracts, while providing a mechanism for real-time data feeds to ensure our data is always up-to-date.”

— Sami Abunasser, Founder and Chief of Engineering at Native12

“Netformx automation and analysis removes the complexity of asset and contract management. The combination of Netformx AssetXpert and Netformx Discovery simplifies asset and contract management by automatically pulling together, correlating, and analyzing Cisco contract and network asset information. The data is up-to-date, so our users can quickly see the impact and take action to increase customer satisfaction.”

— Ittai Bareket, CEO at Netformx

Resources

The Netformx Application Suite simplifies the quoting, selling, and management of complex IT solutions for improved business results, increased profitability, and accelerated IT adoption.

Netformx news and articles

About Netformx

Netformx enables partners to design and deliver multi-vendor IT solutions quickly and effectively. It helps the Cisco channel increase revenues and create an improved buying experience for their customers. Developed in close collaboration with Cisco, the Netformx application suite streamlines the sales lifecycle for pre-sales, post-sales, and subscription and renewal management. It grows profit margins by optimizing use of Cisco incentives, promotions, discounts, and rebates. Automation and powerful analytics provide business intelligence and actionable insights that enable partners to eliminate manual work, improve efficiency, collaborate, and achieve better business outcomes and customer success.

Netformx has 2,000+ customers globally including AEC, ALE, AT&T, Bell Canada, BT, Cisco, Dimension Data, Insight, Logicalis, Optus, SyCom Tech, Technologent, Telstra, and now Native12. Our multi-vendor KnowledgeBase™ contains client and vendor products, services, and program compliance data from vendors such as Cisco, ALE, Check Point, Juniper, and Riverbed. https://www.netformx.com/, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Native12

Native12 is a cloud first VAR/Service Provider that focuses on integrating technology solutions to solve business problems while enhancing visibility into data created by these technologies to unlock business value. They help their customers select the best path to propel their transformation journey forward whether it involves cloud, public, on-premise, or hybrid solutions, all managed through their custom built service automation platform. What matters is how quickly these integrations can be deployed and how easily and cost-effectively they can be managed. Through their Technology Solutions Center Native12 ties technologies together to create modern day use cases and operationalize systems that solve business problems.