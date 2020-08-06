Supplyframe Helps Power EDOM Digital Transformation, Global Expansion

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplyframe today announced an agreement to digitally transform EDOM Technology, a leading semiconductor and component distributor in Asia, for greater agility, resilience and sustainable growth. This effort marks the first time a major semiconductor distributor based in Asia will embrace digital transformation and leverage the effort for international expansion.

Digital transformation has become a business imperative for distributors. To meet the challenges of today’s environment and position for the future, smart distributors are augmenting their traditional field sales efforts with digital engagement to employ greater intelligence at the point of quote response to improve service levels and margins and to collaboratively engage strategic suppliers to capture new design wins at key accounts.

“EDOM has achieved tremendous growth in the past eight years, and we just celebrated our 24th anniversary,” said EDOM Chairman Wayne Tseng. “Our new mission is focused on digitalization, internationalization and modularization. We look forward to working with Supplyframe to use digital transformation and market intelligence to fuel our next stage of growth.”

“Electronics component distributors must accelerate digital transformation by employing large data analytics, demand sensing, design cycle influence, quote conversion, and competitive response,” said Allen Hong, general manager of Supplyframe China. “Supplyframe is leveraging its unique Design-to-Source intelligence solutions to empower distributors like EDOM, which is the world’s 8th largest semiconductor and component distributor headquartered in Taipei, to build strategic supplier relationships and drive profitable revenue growth for itself and its supplier partners.”

During the first phase of the three-year engagement, Supplyframe will collaborate with EDOM to unlock value and drive innovation of its sales and services operations. Supplyframe will leverage its broad portfolio of ecommerce, media and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to enable EDOM to gain sales agility and increase competitiveness in its key target customer market segments.

About EDOM

More than Distribution, EDOM is Your Best Solutions Partner

Founded in July 1996 and headquartered in Taipei, EDOM Technology is Asia’s best distribution and solutions provider. With subsidiaries in China, Singapore, Thailand, India, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, EDOM provides best-in-class distribution and solutions-based services to vendors, ODMs and OEMs around Asia and the world. EDOM has years of experience serving established markets and anticipating the requirements for leading edge products and applications, including portable and wearable devices, wireline and wireless communications, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, robotics, medical, industrial control, computers and many other applications. With deep technical experience in opto-electronics, digital, analog and mixed-signal applications, and excellent logistics and operation, EDOM bridges the gap between vendors, customers and partners to provide a full range of services and solutions. For more information, please visit www.edomtech.com

About Supplyframe

Supplyframe aligns electronics demand with supply and brings new levels of resiliency to the global electronics value chain, with transformative, intelligence-based solutions to deliver insights at key decision points throughout the entire design-to-source product lifecycle. Leveraging billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply, and risk factors, Supplyframe’s Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) Platform is the world’s richest intelligence resource for the electronics industry. Over 10 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide engage with our SaaS solutions, search engines and media properties to power rapid innovation and optimize in excess of $120 billion in annual direct materials spend. Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with offices in Austin, Belgrade, Grenoble, Oxford, San Francisco, Shanghai and Shenzhen. To join the Supplyframe community, visit supplyframe.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.