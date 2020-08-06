Streamline Expands Its Pennsylvania Client Base and Welcomes Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates to the SmartCare User Community

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates and Streamline have formalized an agreement to provide SmartCare as the agency’s next electronic health record (EHR) solution. A replacement system was necessary to help improve billing efficiencies and maximize revenue collections for services rendered. With SmartCare’s integrated software, clean billing claims will run through the revenue cycle greatly reducing the amount of manual intervention required.

“We were so pleased with the demonstrations on both the clinical and billing end as compared to our current system that it didn’t take very long to determine that Streamline Healthcare Solutions was the right system for us. We are excited to move forward with implementation and are looking forward to a successful partnership,” said Dr. Tiffany Griffiths, CEO/ President, Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates, Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Tiffany Griffiths to our growing list of Pennsylvania partners. SmartCare was developed from the ground up to help automate processes, and provide transparent detail on outstanding items to be completed. The efficiencies gained will offer Tiffany Griffiths billing team more time to concentrate on outstanding accounts receivables and positively impact their bottom line,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates, Inc. Tiffany Griffiths, Psy.D. & Associates, provides integrated and evidence-based psychological, counseling, assessment, and wellness services for individuals, families, and groups. They believe in a holistic approach to the wellness of mind, body, and spirit. Their experienced and skilled clinical staff work with children, adolescents, adults and older adults. Their psychiatric Nurse Practitioner provides evaluations, medication management, as well as GeneSight testing for patients of all ages. They operate out of 5 locations in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area and are currently looking to further expansion.

https://www.drtiffanygriffiths.com/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com