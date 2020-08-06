UMOS Receives Nearly $100,000 from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to Support COVID-19 Response

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation announced today a donation of nearly $100,000 to the nonprofit UMOS to support ongoing efforts related to COVID-19. The funding is part of Anthem Foundation’s $50 million commitment for COVID-19 response and recovery efforts to help areas of greatest need, including Wisconsin nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UMOS has adapted and responded quickly by providing additional resources and initiatives to support the holistic health needs of individuals and families. The funding will aid programs and services that improve employment, education, health, and food insecurity:

Emergency food pantry resources for UMOS’ South Side Food Pantry, which has seen a 152% increase in visitors compared to this time last year.

Crisis support for vulnerable individuals and families at risk for domestic violence and sexual assault in mainly rural communities. Advocates will distribute personal care kits and gift cards as well as assist with basic transportation needs including getting to and from a grocery store or medical appointment.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and bilingual educational programming and training for migrant farmworkers and children to improve their overall health and well-being and living and working conditions. Programs focus on CDC’s recommendations for safety measures, handwashing, proper use of PPE and social distancing.

COVID-19 community education outreach programs focused on Hispanic and low-income individuals who are struggling to find the proper resources and education for language-appropriate pandemic guidelines and recommendations.

“Anthem recognizes the importance of working with community partners to further our commitment to improve lives and communities and it’s through these donations that we can make a positive lasting impact in Wisconsin communities,” said Anthony Woods, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid Plan President. “These efforts are part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s coordinated response to COVID-19 for members, local community organizations, healthcare workers and frontline responders. We will continue to support local efforts that are providing relief for our neighbors, businesses, nonprofit partners and healthcare workers through this pandemic.”

The Anthem Foundation has partnered with dozens of Wisconsin nonprofit organizations to support emergency response, food access, PPE supplies, education, cancer support, and virtual youth programming.

"We are extremely thankful and appreciative of this tremendous partnership with Anthem,” said Lupe Martinez, UMOS President and CEO. "This financial support will permit UMOS to provide the needed programs in the communities we serve through our ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts for food pantry services, crisis support for those most impacted, PPE and educational programming and training."

Anthem associates in Wisconsin have logged more than 2,000 volunteer hours and donated nearly $170,000 this year to support nonprofit organizations in their communities. Volunteer efforts have included providing meals to frontline healthcare workers and engaging in virtual volunteering such as online teaching and telephone outreach to people who are isolated.

Anthem and its Foundation continue to work with national partners including the American Red Cross, Americares, Feeding America, Direct Relief and numerous others to ensure access to emergency assistance for individuals and families, and PPE and training for health workers.

About UMOS

UMOS is a non-profit, advocacy organization that provides programs and services which improve the employment, educational, health and housing opportunities of under-served populations. To learn more about UMOS, please visit http://www.umos.org and on Facebook @umosinc.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation

Through charitable grant making, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, promotes Anthem’s inherent commitment to improving lives and communities. Through strategic partnerships and programs, the Foundation addresses the social drivers that will help create a healthier generation of Americans in communities that the company serves. The Foundation focuses its funding on critical initiatives that make up its Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative that targets: maternal health, diabetes prevention, cancer prevention, heart health and healthy, active lifestyles, behavioral health efforts and programs that benefit people with disabilities. The Foundation also coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. To learn more about the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, please visit http://www.anthem.foundation and its blog at https://medium.com/anthemfoundation.