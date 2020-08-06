NFI Industries to Expand Freight Capacity Capabilities with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFI Industries, a leading international third-party logistics provider, has collaborated with Blue Yonder, a leading supply chain platform provider, to offer on-the-spot price quoting and freight capacity through an integration with Blue Yonder’s dynamic pricing discovery solution.

As freight capacity tightens, the ability to find the right carrier at the right price becomes increasingly difficult. By utilizing Blue Yonder’s dynamic pricing discovery solution, NFI will be able to provide real-time price quotes based on market dynamics, while also securing the necessary freight capacity.

NFI will extend its reach to more shippers through Blue Yonder’s transportation management solution, which has a large portfolio of customers. The dynamic price discovery solution can be adopted by existing Blue Yonder transportation management customers seamlessly. By synching their technologies, Blue Yonder and NFI will help increase profitability for shippers and carriers.

NFI serves customers across a variety of industries. The company is dedicated to providing customized, engineered solutions that propel businesses to succeed. In addition to specialized non-asset logistics solutions, NFI’s integrated services span dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate services.

“Collaborating with the right technology partners has been key in elevating the customer experience we have been able to deliver and to NFI’s growth,” said David Broering, President, Non-Asset Solutions at NFI. “Our partnership has generated new ways for us to engage customers, enabled us to better help shippers continually improve, and established a more reliable and sustainable foundation that allows NFI to be more efficient, agile, and innovative.”

The dynamic price discovery solution is built on Blue Yonder’s LuminateTM Platform, which is powered by Microsoft Azure. Luminate Platform combines data from both internal and external sources – spanning shippers’ digital supply chain ecosystems – to leverage both artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enabling smarter and more actionable business decisions.

“We’re excited to be working with NFI to help them grow their leadership position in the freight marketplace,” said Terry Norton, vice president, 3PL & Transportation, Blue Yonder. “The ability to obtain real-time pricing and capacity using the dynamic pricing discovery solution will allow NFI to grow its non-asset based carrier business while providing these carriers with the ability to meet their business needs to get goods where they need to be at a predictable price.”

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue and employs over 13,000 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 3,000 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,000 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 400 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 owner operators. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world’s leading, end-to-end, digital supply chain platform provider, enabling companies to better predict, optimize and fulfill customer demand. Blue Yonder empowers companies to dynamically improve business planning and execution to drive more autonomous, profitable business outcomes and reimagined customer experiences. With Blue Yonder, you can Fulfill your Potential.TM Visit blueyonder.com.

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc.