BlueVoyant and TELMEX Scitum Announce Strategic Cybersecurity Alliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueVoyant and TELMEX Scitum, two leading cybersecurity companies, have today announced an exclusive alliance for Mexico under which TELMEX Scitum will integrate BlueVoyant's services into its portfolio.

This new partnership allows TELMEX Scitum to introduce a more robust offering for managed security, detection and response in Mexico and the broader Latin American market, as well as threat intelligence and brand protection services.

Ulises Castillo, TELMEX Scitum CEO, comments: “We are excited to work collaboratively with BlueVoyant. Its capabilities for managing cyber threats through cyber threat intelligence services, endpoint protection and third-party risk management are truly exceptional. This very naturally complements our portfolio of current services and capabilities.”

“The partnership with TELMEX Scitum underpins BlueVoyant's international expansion with the aim of protecting against global cyber attacks,” said Jarret Benavidez, Vice Chairman of BlueVoyant International. “TELMEX Scitum has the broadest portfolio of cybersecurity services in the region, the most specialized personnel and the full understanding of the needs of Mexican clients.”

“Together, TELMEX Scitum and BlueVoyant have demonstrated our ability to provide industry-leading cybersecurity capabilities and extensive operational experience for TELMEX Scitum’s clients,” said Jim Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of BlueVoyant. "We are very happy to partner with TELMEX Scitum, to offer our services and capabilities to companies in Mexico.”

Throughout its 22-year history, TELMEX Scitum has continued to innovate. In recent years, it has focused on developing its own capabilities and complementing them through alliances, in order to help its clients face different types of cyber attacks. In this sense, it has created the largest security operation centers (SOCs) in Latin America and has formed the most advanced cyber intelligence team (which includes the broadest ecosystem of international collaboration in the region for the exchange of threat intelligence). It has also invested significantly in training its 650+ specialists.

BlueVoyant is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity firms in the world, with clients from a cross section of industries, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, government and education sectors, among others.

-ENDS-

About TELMEX Scitum

With 22 years in the market, TELMEX Scitum is the leader in cybersecurity in Latin America, operating the main Cybersecurity and Cyberintelligence Centers, serving more than 1,820 customers and with a team of more than 650 specialists.

For 6 years TELMEX Scitum has created the most complete cybersecurity ecosystem in the region, being a CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) endorsed by Carnegie Mellon, which is part of the FIRST (Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams), of the DCC (Consortium Crime Agency) and Tech-Accord (promotes collaboration between global technology companies), with collaboration agreements with: Microsoft's Digital Crime Unit (DCU), the Cyber ​​Threat Alliance (CTA), the Intelligence Center of Talos Threats from Cisco, Unit 42 of Palo Alto Networks, CERT-MX of the National Guard and ANUIES (National Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Education).

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers and advanced threats.

Led by CEO Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant’s highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives and former Government cyber officials and headquartered in New York City, BlueVoyant has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, London and Latin America.