PPG, in Partnership with Sibi, Announces Four-Year Agreement with Tricon American Homes for PPG Paint Products

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) and Sibi, a technology platform for supply chain, today announced a four-year partnership with Tricon American Homes (TAH) for PPG paint products. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Through the agreement, TAH will use a standardized set of PPG paint products with low or zero volatile organic compounds* (VOCs) for maintenance and new construction across TAH’s more than 7,000 multi-family and 21,000 single-family rental properties in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

"At Tricon American Homes, our commitment to an exceptional resident experience is paramount,” said Kevin Baldridge, President, Tricon American Homes. “We are excited that this partnership allows us to use environmentally conscious and sustainable products that benefit our residents.”

One of the standardized products is PPG SPEEDHIDE™ Pro-EV Zero vinyl acrylic paint, which is designed for new and repaint applications for commercial and multi-family construction. The product’s low odor and zero VOCs* allow a space to be painted while occupied.

“Our primary focus is centered on building solutions where manufacturers of goods can connect with buyers of those goods in a transparent ecosystem,” said Barrie Lindahl, CEO, Sibi. “We’re stoked with the partnership and our ability to connect two innovative, forward-thinking companies.”

“As Sibi’s partner and paint supplier, we are proud to provide exceptional PPG paint products to TAH,” said Vinny O’Sullivan, PPG senior general manager, trade, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada. “We know that new home construction requires very specific coatings expertise, and PPG is well-equipped to provide the products, resources and know-how to get the job done right.”

*Colorants added to these base paints may increase the VOC level significantly depending on color choice.

About Sibi

A digital pioneer in the building industry, Sibi gives power, control and the buying process back to consumers through its smart-buying platform. The company’s technology eliminates gatekeepers and enables direct-to-manufacturer relationships. Sibi’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to smart buying and smarter supply chain. To learn more, visit www.sibipro.com.

About Tricon American Homes

Founded in 2012, TAH is committed to helping families find their perfect single-family home in a community with easy access to good schools, jobs and entertainment. One of the fastest-growing residential real estate companies in the country, TAH maintains its high-quality homes to exacting standards and prides itself on customer dedication. To learn more, visit www.triconamericanhomes.com.

