3M and Mitsubishi Paper Mills Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3M, 3M Innovative Properties Co. and Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (MPM) have signed a patent license agreement for the use of 3M’s metal mesh technology.

Metal mesh conductor technology is widely used in the construction of projected capacitive touch sensors for consumer and commercial applications. Metal mesh conductors have broad applicability across touch sensors of all sizes. In particular, large format touch sensors are often utilized in interactive whiteboards, conferencing systems and digital signage displays.

As part of the agreement, MPM, a provider of metal mesh touch solutions, has taken a royalty-bearing patent license from 3M.

“ We are pleased to add Mitsubishi Paper Mills to our growing list of licensees,” said Makoto Ishii, vice president, 3M Display Materials and Systems Division. “ We will continue to expand our licensing initiative to enable authorized use of our patented technology by more customers as we defend our intellectual property rights against unauthorized use.”

To learn more about 3M’s licensing initiative email 3M at metalmesh.licensing@mmm.com.

