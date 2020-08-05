SmartHealth PayCard and Active Recovery TMS Collaborate to Provide Patients with Convenient New Payment Solution for Mental Healthcare

DALLAS & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealing with mental health issues can be challenging enough for families even before worrying about the cost of treatment. SmartHealth PayCard, LLC,™ a healthtech payment solutions leader, is helping Active Recovery TMS make its breakthrough therapies for depression and other mental illnesses more accessible to Oregonians while reducing the stress of out-of-pocket payments.

The SmartHealth PayCard™ Mastercard® credit card is a financial solution focused on healthcare expenses. It provides Active Recovery TMS patients with a revolving credit line to pay immediately for deductibles, copays, co-insurance and a wide range of other health costs. SmartHealth PayCard members can also save up to 85 percent on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide, as well as receive up to $5,000 in Accident Medical Expense benefits and a $5,000 Accidental Death benefit.

“We are committed to providing our patients breakthrough treatments for major depressive disorders and other common mental health challenges,” said David Grano, CEO & managing member, Active Recovery TMS. “Although TMS treatment is covered by most all insurance providers, our patients have been asking for an option to help manage deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance. We’re pleased to offer SmartHealth PayCard as a valued part of our efforts to enhance our patients’ experience.”

Medical expenses cause millions of Americans to skip treatments and preventive care, while far too many worry that a major health event will bankrupt them. According to the Commonwealth Fund, 41 percent of working-age people have medical bill problems or are paying off medical debt. SmartHealth PayCard is designed to reverse this cycle by giving Americans the means to pay for healthcare with a quick, hassle-free sign-up and a credit line of up to $30,000 for qualified applicants.

“We’re proud to be working with Active Recovery TMS to provide their patients an easy and convenient way to handle the costs associated with treatment,” said Jeff Blankinship, SmartHealth PayCard co-founder. “SmartHealth PayCard was created to improve access to all kinds of healthcare while enabling providers to spend less time on billing and collection activity and put more of their focus where it belongs – on patient care.”

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers, and society at large. Please visit smarthealthpaycard.com and also watch this brief video overview.

About Active Recovery TMS

Active Recovery TMS seeks to provide a safe and effective alternative treatment for depression with transcranial magnetic stimulation, a compelling option for those who have not had success with standard depression treatments like medication and/or psychotherapy. Co-founded by Dr. Jonathan Horey to fill a void of TMS clinics in the Portland, Oregon area and to introduce patients to this ground-breaking approach, Active Recovery TMS has been treating patients since January 2017. More information can be found at activerecoverytms.com.