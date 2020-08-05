OmniTRAX’s Chicago Rail Link and Calumet Area Industrial Commission to Promote Rail-Ready Sites

DENVER & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniTRAX, one of the fastest growing railroads in North America and an affiliate of The Broe Group, is working with the Calumet Area Industrial Commission (CAIC) to launch its Rail-Ready Sites program at the Chicago Rail Link (CRL). The Rail-Ready Sites program connects customers looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties.

OmniTRAX and the CAIC are currently marketing some of the best rail-served sites along the CRL and are working aggressively to add more. The initial two sites, which total 156 acres, are ideal locations for automotive manufacturing (tiers 1, 2 and 3), steel fabricators and finishers, food processing and distribution and building materials suppliers. To review these sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit this link.

“The southside of Chicago is undergoing a major industrial renaissance and the CRL is playing a central role for shippers and receivers. The Calumet Area Industrial Commission is a great partner for a great market that has first class infrastructure for any company looking for improved supply chain efficiencies,” said Ean Johnson, CEcD, Vice President of Industrial Development at OmniTRAX.

The CRL provides switching and terminal services for over 72 miles of track in Chicago, and customized intermediate switching services through the Chicago Terminal complex. In addition to serving the Port of Chicago, CRL is the contract switching operator for CSXI at the Bedford Park Intermodal Facility.

“The greater Calumet area has one of the best trained and most experienced workforces in the country, and has the lowest cost of doing business in an otherwise expensive region. The CAIC can help companies navigate potential environmental incentives, financing and government regulations so they can find the rail-served facility of their dreams,” said Ted Stalnos, President and CEO of Calumet Area Industrial Commission.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Calumet Area Industrial Commission (CAIC)

Founded in 1967, the CAIC is a non-profit business coalition comprised of over 150 company members, including manufacturers, transportation & logistics companies and other related industries that operate in the Greater Calumet Industrial Area, including the Far South Side of Chicago, Southern Cook County and Northwest Indiana. The mission of the organization is to promote industrial retention and development within the area.