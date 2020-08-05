Acquired Data Solutions Partners with KDM Analytics to Provide Cyber Risk Management Solutions to Federal Government and Equipment Suppliers

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solution provider, announces its partnership with KDM Analytics. Together, the organizations will provide the federal government and equipment suppliers with Blade RiskManager (BRM), a fully-automated cyber risk analysis and risk measurement product.

BRM leverages artificial intelligence technology and a ten-year cybersecurity knowledge base to provide a one-stop source to store, manage, and trace all evidence regarding operational and system risk. BRM improves confidence in decision-making and reduces the time and cost of a NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF) assessment by precisely focusing risk-assessment resources.

As the cybersecurity threat risk worsens, DoD is improving information protections with its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). This is now a requirement for defense contractors and other vendors performing work for the DoD and other federal agencies.

“The overlap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) networks is forcing many organizations to re-assess and improve their cybersecurity,” said Steve Seiden, President of Acquired Data Solutions. “The exposure of legacy OT devices to the internet has led to new risks that can have major impacts on critical national infrastructure providers. Urgent, proactive strategies are needed to ensure OT cybersecurity develops to the same maturity as IT cybersecurity. Our partnership with KDM Analytics enhances our ability to address these challenges and help our federal government customers prepare for compliance with CMMC and NIST RMF to support critical business needs.”

About Acquired Data Solutions

Acquired Data Solutions has over 20 years’ experience providing Technology Solutions in Test, Automation, Integration, and Cybersecurity for the engineering life cycle to government agencies and the commercial sector. To learn more visit www.acquiredata.com.

About KDM Analytics

KDM Analytics was founded in 2006 with focus on automated cyber risk assessment. Its solution consisting of Blade RiskManager and Blade OneReport helps to answer the most important question of cyber risk management: Where should you focus your budget and resources? Founded and led by recognized cyber defense leader, KDM Analytics is trusted by public and private organizations, to supply them with solutions for mission-critical systems. Learn more at www.kdmanalytics.com.