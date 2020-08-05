SentinelOne Announces Distribution Partnership with Netpoleon to Accelerate Asia Pacific Japan Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Netpoleon, a Value-Added Distributor of Network Security products and leader in the Asia Pacific Japan region. The partnership immediately follows SentinelOne’s appointment of Evan Davidson as Vice President, Asia Pacific Japan, and supports the company’s vision of accelerating APJ market traction on the way to becoming the world’s next great cybersecurity company.

"APJ is a high-growth region for SentinelOne and expanding and scaling our partner landscape is a top priority,” said Davidson. “Working with a partner who understands our needs and can provide access and reach across a diverse region with strong security expertise makes partnering with Netpoleon compelling and a logical choice for our next phase of growth."

Netpoleon is headquartered in Singapore and holds offices across Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan. The company’s long-established success in partnering with leading cybersecurity solution providers to deliver value-added offerings and professional advisory services to resellers and customers across the region makes Netpoleon a natural fit for SentinelOne’s continued APJ expansion. SentinelOne’s autonomous solution, capable of defeating every attack at every stage of the threat lifecycle, further strengthens Netpoleon’s extensive product portfolio for the region’s leading enterprises.

“SentinelOne uniquely addresses the recent spike in high profile cyber breach cases with its breadth of cutting-edge offerings,” said Max Foo, COO, Netpoleon. “It also plays an integral part of our security channel strategy moving forward, complementing Vectra AI NDR and our SIEM solutions across APJ, as part of the SOC Triad solution offering.”

SentinelOne has expanded from cloud-native endpoint protection to a full cybersecurity platform that protects and monitors every asset in the enterprise. SentinelOne seamlessly unifies endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR) with ActiveEDR, IoT control with SentinelOne Ranger, and container and cloud-native workload protection into the Singularity Platform for an unprecedented level of autonomous protection.

In February 2020, SentinelOne raised $200 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $1.1 billion. Over the past 12 months, SentinelOne was:

The only cybersecurity company included on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list;

Named the seventh fastest growing company in North America, the fastest growing in Silicon Valley, and was the only cybersecurity company recognized in the top 10 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™;

The only endpoint protection company included on the CB Insights AI 100 ranking.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.