Bayer and Direct Relief Team Up to Help Remove Barriers So More Women Can Gain Access to Contraceptives

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its more than 50-year commitment to women’s healthcare, today Bayer launched the We’re for Her initiative, which includes a partnership with the humanitarian organization Direct Relief that will help break down barriers so more women across the United States can access contraceptives and make powerful decisions about their families and their futures with the help of a healthcare provider.

Most American women spend approximately 30 years of their lives trying to prevent pregnancy.1 Yet so many women in this country cannot access contraceptives and reproductive healthcare.2,3 Over the next three years, this partnership will help impact the lives of thousands of women by addressing the challenge of access through product donations, grants provided by Direct Relief to health clinics around the country and educational materials to healthcare facilities.

“ At Bayer, we believe every woman should have access to reproductive healthcare and contraceptives, including intrauterine devices (IUDs). This new partnership with Direct Relief addresses access at its core, so more women can talk to their doctor and acquire the resources they need to plan their futures,” said Yesmean Wahdan, M.D., U.S. Medical Affairs at Bayer.

The We’re for Her initiative and partnership with Direct Relief is an extension of Bayer’s longstanding commitment to the reproductive health of women, which includes supporting a woman’s access to contraception. Additionally, the Bayer US Patient Assistance Foundation helps eligible patients afford Bayer prescriptions, including our IUDs, Kyleena® (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 19.5mg, Mirena® (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 52mg, and Skyla® (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 13.5mg.

Since 2001, the company has provided more than 277,000 IUDs for women in need. The We’re for Her initiative is part of Bayer’s goal to provide 100 million women across the world with access to contraception by 2030.

“ Direct Relief is deeply grateful for the leadership and generosity displayed by Bayer with this significant donation,” said Damon Taugher, Vice President of Global Programs at Direct Relief. “ This contribution will allow hundreds of safety net providers across the country to expand women’s access to health care and better serve their patients.”

Bayer Women’s Healthcare has long been committed to the reproductive health of all women— from products and education to championing access to contraceptives. Bayer offers a variety of birth control options to help meet the diverse needs of women. Bayer takes pride in increasing the availability of family planning resources and education to women and healthcare providers.

To learn more about the We’re for Her initiative, visit www.wereforheraccess.com.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

