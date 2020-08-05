KSB uses Fabasoft to digitalise supplier documentation

LINZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KSB’s project-related mechanical engineering division develops custom-made pumps. Managing large-scale projects of this kind while ensuring that deadlines are met and that everyone involved has a uniform level of information is extremely time-intensive. To address this, KSB sought a digital supplier documentation solution for a pilot project at its Pegnitz plant in the context of implementing its “Digital Factory” project. Using Fabasoft Approve, KSB now has a central, cloud-based platform for coordinating, managing, and reviewing technical documentation.

Prior to the start of the project, KSB carried out a profitability analysis for the digital supplier documentation, which found that the costs for the pilot plant in Pegnitz would be amortised in under one year. Currently, the pilot operation is running with about 200 employees at the site. In the next phase, expansion to the Frankenthal and Halle facilities is planned with the aim of launching the application worldwide.

“ Fabasoft Approve has enabled us to process complex special documentation for project-related mechanical engineering in a transparent, effective, and user-friendly way in a cloud platform. Elaborate review and approval procedures can now be handled in a way that is reliable and traceable, saving us roughly 4,500 working hours per year,” confirms Christian Strobl, Operative Purchasing Pumps & Systems at KSB.

“ We are proud to have contributed to KSB’s massive efficiency increase, both with our product and with our agile approach to project implementation,” adds Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive at Fabasoft.

Fabasoft Approve

facilitates the digital management of supplier documentation in mechanical and plant engineering through cross-company processes. The cloud-based application allows all project partners to be involved from the beginning, starting with the document creation process. In addition, it makes review and approval processes more efficient, transparent and minimises the manual workload.

About KSB

The KSB Group is one of the leading suppliers of quality pumps, valves and related services with an annual sales revenue of almost EUR 2.4 billion. The company has a presence on all continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. KSB employs more than 15,000 people.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management. For more than three decades, numerous prominent private enterprises and public sector organisations have placed their trust in Fabasoft’s long-standing quality and experience.