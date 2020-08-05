Acuant Integrates iProov Patented Biometric Authentication Into Its Trusted Identity Platform

LONDON & CATONSVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProov, the leading provider of biometric authentication technology for Genuine Presence Assurance, today announced that Acuant, a global leader in identity verification solutions, has integrated iProov into its platform to provide robust online face authentication services.

Acuant, which provides identity verification services to all industries, selected iProov’s patented Flashmark technology to deliver the highest level of trust during the online authentication of a remote individual for customer onboarding, customer authentication, age verification, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance.

iProov’s Flashmark is the only device-independent solution proven to assure that an online user is the right person, a real person, and that the authentication is taking place right now. Yet it requires absolutely no effort from the user at all.

The technology is unique in creating a “one-time biometric”. By projecting a cryptographic sequence of colours from the device screen onto the user’s face for a few seconds, the face imagery is stamped with a one-time code. This means that the imagery is useless if intercepted, stolen, recorded or reproduced by deepfake, protecting users from the most dangerous threats to facial authentication. It has been tested by governments and banks and shown to deliver far stronger security than any alternative. Its great usability and excellent performance have been demonstrated on a vast scale through deployment in national programs such as the British EU Settlement Scheme.

“ We’re delighted to be working with Acuant,” said Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov. “ As a world leader in identity management solutions, Acuant delivers trust and security to all facets of our lives. Across the world iProov is securing the link between digital identity and physical human beings. We’re excited about this partnership, which will deliver simpler, faster and safer digital identity solutions globally.”

“ The demand for online authentication and genuine presence assurance is growing every day,” said Yossi Zekri, CEO of Acuant. “ We were impressed by iProov’s innovative technology that secures and streamlines the verification process. iProov addresses the increasing threat of replay attacks and other spoofing tactics like no other solution today.”

About iProov

Founded in 2011, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding, logon and authentication, customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Rabobank, and ING. iProov’s unique patented technology provides Genuine Presence Assurance, ensuring that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, replay attacks, and the emerging threat of deepfake video. For information and updates, please visit www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Acuant

Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform powers trust for all industries. The platform provides identity verification, regulatory compliance and digital identity solutions powered by AI and human assisted machine learning to deliver unparalleled results and operational efficiency. Beyond identity proofing, Acuant Compliance (formerly IdentityMind) offers online risk management and automation for KYC, AML, transaction monitoring and sanctions screening.

Omnichannel products provide seamless customer experiences to fight fraud, increase conversions and establish trust in seconds. Acuant’s patented and proprietary digital identity technology for risk scoring provides real time actionable insights to expedite trusted users and detect suspicious users before they transact. Securing the most global coverage, Acuant has leading partners in every industry and has completed more than one billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories. To learn more please visit http://www.acuant.com