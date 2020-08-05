MerchantE Backs Exceptional Customer Experience with Boomtown Alliance

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MerchantE, a leading end-to-end digital commerce platform, announces a strategic partnership with product support platform expert, Boomtown, that will greatly enhance its overall customer support experience.

Leveraging Boomtown’s machine learning models, MerchantE will expand capabilities and efficiencies for its customer support team by providing more personalized support services that aid in selling, activating and supporting technology products for growing businesses.

“Our partnership with Boomtown will give customers the choice to self service,” said Mike Rouse, CEO of MerchantE. “Their advanced technology product support platform will enrich MerchantE’s ability to deliver premium support and integrated services for our customers.”

“MerchantE’s array of new fintech products and services made for a perfect match,” shared Alfred “Chip” Kahn IV, Founder and CEO of Boomtown. “Our collaborative efforts will result in happier customers, faster revenue growth and reduced costs for growing businesses.”

About Boomtown

Boomtown reduces the complexity of selling, activating and servicing business technology products. Through the Boomtown customer experience delivery platform, teams can leverage integrated knowledge, artificial intelligence, and seamless collaboration to orchestrate and automate exceptional customer experiences at scale. Boomtown also has an expert network where teams can seamlessly access programmable remote and field services to augment their existing operations. With over 175 technology partners, over 350,000 business locations are served through the Boomtown platform, which has over 2,500 unique products and services indexed. Learn more about Boomtown at goboomtown.com.

About MerchantE

MerchantE provides a financial technology platform that drives digital commerce and supports the money management needs of growing businesses. Our customers gain a competitive advantage with our services to revolutionize the way they bring money in, move money out, and make money decisions. We help our partners by offering tools and revenue streams to integrate, self-brand, refer, or resell our products and services. MerchantE has 300+ employees and is located at 1150 Sanctuary Parkway, Suite 300, Alpharetta, GA, 30009. For more information please visit MerchantE.com.