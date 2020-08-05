AECOM partners with ASM Global to deploy VenueShield safe re-occupancy operational plans for facilities worldwide amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure firm, today announced it has partnered with ASM Global (ASM), the world’s leading venue management and services company, to release new advanced stage venue reopening protocols to more than 325 ASM facilities worldwide. ASM’s industry-leading VenueShield program, providing trusted protection for the live experience, is currently being deployed in various stages at arenas, stadia, theaters and convention centers across the globe, in alignment with approvals from local government officials and healthcare experts.

“ AECOM is well-positioned to partner with strategic and forward-thinking clients like ASM Global to rapidly and expertly deal with evolving and unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Steve Morriss, AECOM’s president of its Design and Consulting Services Americas. “ As an expert resource for venue disinfection and emergency response services, we’re deeply committed to enforcing the highest levels of health and safety protocols through our re-occupancy planning and implementation offering. We’re incredibly proud of the work our teams of specialists in industrial hygiene and high-performance venue engineering are doing to protect communities and safely return to operations.”

In initial phases of the engagement, AECOM’s international team of sports venue design, environmental hygiene and biocontamination experts helped ASM develop portfolio-wide facility re-occupancy and disinfection plans. Additional phases leveraged AECOM’s large venue specialists for support in the establishment of new customer journey and event operations guidelines for various guest occupancy scenarios. AECOM’s multi-discipline team also supported workstreams in workforce safety and sourcing new technology and equipment.

“ AECOM has provided ASM with rapid access to experts in pandemic planning, environmental health and safety, biocontainment engineering, venue design, and technology integration,” says Mack Astorga, AECOM’s Environmental Risk and Return with Confidence program lead. “ With new information surfacing daily, AECOM remains committed to partnering with clients to support their pandemic response efforts using the best available science and methods.”

“ We have a deep understanding of sports and entertainment venues and have enjoyed working with ASM Global to enhance their VenueShield program,” Jon Niemuth, AECOM’s Design and Consulting Services Americas director of Sports. “ Sports and entertainment venues have long been symbols of hope and pride to the communities in which they reside. Now more than ever, preparing these venues for the safe return of fans, teams and entertainers is critical.”

Amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, AECOM is taking action to help ensure the safety and well-being of its employees, maintain operational resilience and provide solutions that can help clients and communities along the path to recovery. Learn more about the company’s approach to business resilience and continuity, and its commitment to deliver a better world.

About AECOM

