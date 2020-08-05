Revegy Announces Success Enablement Alliances with Mentor Group and BrainBox

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revegy, a leading provider of revenue optimization technology, announced today their collaboration through new partnership alliances with Mentor Group and BrainBox. In an ongoing effort to expand their network of resources for client success, Revegy has established a Success Enablement program specifically focused on supporting digital sales transformation through change management, training, and adoption of the Revegy platform for enterprise clients.

The Revegy certified partner program promotes organizational alignment for large-scale sales and strategic account management teams by leveraging experienced specialists who help companies realize their return on investment faster and with more consistency.

“Real change management means focusing on the underlying business and not just being able to navigate the application,” Jim McManus, Mentor Group. “The key to change management that actually sticks centers around aligning the driving business methodology and sales processes with the full functionality of the Revegy platform. Implementing a planning platform like Revegy helps you take a step back and look at how you can simplify your account planning, provide key insights which facilitate the establishment of stronger and wider engagement which ultimately enhances the ability to maximize revenue opportunities.”

Strategic partners can supplement and support change management teams for the best possible outcomes. They amplify the success of your teams by training and coaching internal resources to ensure the long-term success of strategic account programs. When users understand the value and can leverage best practices to their advantage, clients can maximize employee adoption, usage, and productivity.

“Ultimately we want to help our clients reduce risk, raise employee skill levels, increase user productivity and adoption, and provide temporary project expertise to support continuous success,” says Revegy CEO, Mark Kopcha. “We want to facilitate partnerships that help companies navigate to success in the most direct way possible and companies benefit greatly from leaning on an experienced change management coach or leader for help in the change management effort.”

For more information, visit www.revegy.com.

About Revegy

Revegy, a leading sales platform for key account planning, enables companies to visualize what’s going on inside their largest accounts by mapping people, priorities and progress. Closing the gap between CRM and sales methodology programs, Revegy provides powerful visual solutions for account, opportunity and portfolio planning. Founded in 2005, Revegy helps sales teams navigate the maze of changing relationships, competing interests and corporate politics that accompany large accounts. The only agnostic platform of its kind, Revegy is designed to work with any CRM and any sales methodology. More than 30,000 users around the world rely on Revegy to manage nearly $25 billion in revenue. For more information, and to see the way to win, visit revegy.com or follow the company via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mentor Group

Founded In 1996, Mentor Group is now recognized as a leading global people and performance company that focuses on sales transformation and organizational leadership. They create integrated coaching programs that use no-nonsense tools and metrics, incorporate outstanding technology and are delivered by over 200 instructors and coaches considered to be the best in their field. Currently, they are operating programs in over 68 countries worldwide in 25 different languages. Over 20 years, we have retained 90% of our clients through continually developing their core competencies. For more information, visit mentorgroup.com.

About BrainBox

BrainBox is a sales training and change management consulting firm focused on improving sales readiness and productivity for high-technology sales organizations selling across Go-To-Market models, and seller types. BrainBox does this through design of custom sales methodologies and processes, and delivering modern selling skills through interactive training sessions. These approaches help drive incremental and sustainable improvement in sales execution. For more information, visit https://www.bboxinc.net/