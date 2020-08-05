Barnes & Noble Education Expands Distribution of Bartleby With Introduction of Bartleby Study Bundle to VitalSource Direct Customer Base

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced it has expanded its existing strategic partnership with VitalSource® to provide students with increased access to additional learning opportunities through a unique bundle of its bartleby® homework help services, bartleby learn™ and bartleby write™. The VitalSource direct-to-student channel with the purchase of a VitalSource eBook valued at more than $20 will now offer students unique access to the bartleby study bundle™, an $80 value, for only $19.99.

Student demand for supplemental online learning support has never been greater. Following the abrupt switch to online learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many students felt they did not have the help they needed to be successful in their studies. As higher education continues to navigate the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic, many students are preparing for a virtual or hybrid learning model in the fall term, as well as the possibility that on-campus resources such as tutoring services, writing centers and even traditional office hours may remain unavailable. Bartleby’s online and on-demand services fulfill a need for digital tools and resources to provide supplemental learning support.

The bartleby digital study bundle gives students the help they need, when they need it, supporting their academic journey whether they are learning on-campus or at home in the upcoming academic year. The bundle includes four months access to the bartleby suite of homework solutions for $19.99 with the purchase of a qualifying VitalSource eBook. Through bartleby students can access homework help including step-by-step textbook solutions and expert Q&A, as well as writing services and resources including preventative plagiarism scans, spelling and grammar checks, citation assistance and AI-powered predictive scoring.

“ We are pleased to expand our longstanding relationship with VitalSource, growing the distribution of bartleby’s suite of digital services beyond BNED’s current footprint. The bartleby study bundle is designed to increase the distribution of our leading solutions ecosystem and demonstrates our shared commitment to student affordability, accessibility and achievement. Together, we will offer needed student support services and help millions of learners earn better outcomes, combining bartleby’s highly relevant ecosystem of all-digital solutions with VitalSource’s distribution network and industry leading eBook platform,” said Kanuj Malhotra, BNED President of Digital Student Solutions. “ Bartleby continues to see large gains in traffic, engagement and subscriber acquisition as we continue to take market share from our competition in this space and prove the value we can provide students, particularly in the midst of this pandemic. We will continue to explore unique ways to expand distribution for our bartleby suite of solutions, ensuring students can find the support they need – whenever and wherever they need it.”

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

ABOUT VITALSOURCE

VitalSource is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with more than 1,000 publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally – and today we’re also powering new, cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize teaching and learning for maximum results. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.