Empire Electric Sales Brings Current’s Lighting and Controls Solutions to California

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire Electric Sales and GE Current, a Daintree company are now partners in California. The move makes Empire a premier supplier of Current’s lighting and controls solutions, and will expand access to programs tailored to contractors and specifiers in the region.

“ We’re excited to hit the ground running with Empire Electric Sales,” said Sara Tabacchi, Regional Vice President at Current. “ Empire has outstanding relationships with distributors and a commitment to customer service that we hope to further with our solutions and services.”

Empire is renowned throughout California for its commitment to distributors and end users. From educational opportunities to in-house branch service, Empire strives to act as an extension of distributors, and has unique knowledge about their lighting needs.

“ With the ever-growing requirements of Title 24 codes, Current’s fixtures, Daintree Wireless Controls and TriGain® technology is a must for California’s lighting needs,” said Stephanie Mullaney of Empire Electric Sales. “ Empire is excited to promote the services Current offers throughout the electrical industry, and to educate the market on wireless controls capabilities and the changes in CRI, R9 and TM30 index that engineers and architects are specifying.”

Empire Electric Sales will also become one of Current’s premier stocking partners. With over 40,000 square feet of space to facilitate shipping and will call capabilities, Empire’s Sacramento location will serve as the regional distribution center for Current products, giving local contractors and customers fast access to lighting and controls solutions.

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About Empire Electric Sales:

Empire Electric Sales was founded in 1986 as a manufacturer’s representative covering Northern California. It expanded to Southern California in 1999, and then created its Lighting Division in April 2010 after merging with Stanger Boltz. Empire has successfully created a “hybrid” agency by operating a lighting division within an existing and successful commodities agency. A member of National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA), Empire is extremely committed to its manufacturers. Learn more at www.empireelectricsales.com.