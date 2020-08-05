New Leaf Deploys CSG Field Service Management to Enhance Its Customer Experience

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement with New Leaf Service Contracts, Inc. to help enhance the warranty management process with its customers. CSG will deploy a new contract management capability within its Field Service Management platform to give New Leaf the ability to automate processes, while providing critical customer data to digitally transform the end-to-end management of its contracts.

CSG Field Service Management is an award-winning, multi-vertical, cloud-based platform that helps companies integrate field service management into their overall customer experience. The platform transforms the way technicians conduct their work in a digital world, providing a real-time, 360-degree view of a company’s field operations.

New Leaf provides service contracts, warranty support, claims management, and network management through partnerships with over 800 retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers nationwide. New Leaf provides their services for a wide array of products including appliances, electronics, furniture, lawn and garden, and jewelry.

CSG Field Service Management will help New Leaf provide superior customer experience throughout their contract management value chain, including customer acquisition, warranty management, claim adjudication, and repair or replacement of home appliances and equipment.

“Customer engagement is at the heart of our service plan strategy, helping create an exceptional service experience that ultimately supports our business growth and retention objectives,” said New Leaf CEO Sean Hicks. “As our warranty management process increases in complexity, we must invest in innovative technologies that deliver efficiencies and enhanced customer experience. CSG is at the forefront of providing state-of-the-art customer engagement solutions to help further accelerate our company’s digital transformation.”

The integration of Field Service Management, and its contract management capability, will help New Leaf automate its claim and warranty processes, while leveraging proactive communications channels such as electronic communications and inbound voice recognition (IVR). In doing so, Field Service Management increases operational efficiencies, lowers response time, reduces costs, and enhances customer engagement by enabling New Leaf to:

Engage with new customers throughout their service experience

Create, upload and process service contracts that have been sold to end customers

Customize service contract offerings, specific to retailer need

Create and validate claims on active service contracts

Search and assign claims to service providers

Route and schedule appointments to technicians

Submit requests for service payments

“New Leaf Service Contracts is trusted by consumers across the country to help them with decisions regarding repair and replacement of products found throughout the home,” said Lonnie Mahrt, head of customer communications management, CSG. “We are thrilled to support their efforts to provide exceptional customer engagement, while positioning them to meet growing demands through the digital enablement of their service experience.”

Companies worldwide rely on CSG to deliver exceptional customer engagement through consistent and relevant interactions at every touchpoint. CSG’s Field Service Management multi-vertical, cloud-based platform is part of the company’s full end-to-end customer engagement portfolio which provides flexible, personalized customer communications management solutions and a fully integrated, end-to-end approach that delivers a differentiated customer experience in today’s digital world.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

