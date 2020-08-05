Blue Yonder SaaS Revenue Grows 81% in Second Quarter 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder), announced unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2020. SaaS revenue of $61 million increased 81% compared to Q2 2019, and increased 11% compared to Q1 2020 as Blue Yonder continued to execute its SaaS transformation plan. SaaS annual recurring revenue for Q2 2020 increased 72% from Q2 2019 to an all-time high of $268 million.

“ Our customers are seeking greater supply chain resiliency and scenario planning, driving demand for our SaaS solutions and cloud implementations,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, Blue Yonder. “ Our team rolled out seven unique COVID-19 supply chain offerings for our customers across retail, third party logistics and manufacturing with an emphasis on fast starts, enabling customers to effectively navigate the external environment and deliver essential products and services with more accurate forecasts, inventory visibility and workforce scheduling.”

Q2 2020 new product bookings (software and SaaS) were up 9% sequentially compared to Q1 2020, driven by a 23% increase in SaaS bookings compared to Q1 2020. Blue Yonder’s Q2 SaaS mix was 71% of total product bookings. Total recurring revenue (SaaS, support and hosting) of $164 million for Q2 2020 grew 10% compared to Q2 2019, and represented 68% of total revenue, resulting from the company’s transformation to a SaaS/subscription-based business model. Total revenue was $242 million in Q2 2020, down 9% compared to Q2 2019 which included a large perpetual license deal. Blue Yonder’s Q2 SaaS net revenue retention1 rate was over 125% and SaaS revenue backlog was approximately $685 million.

Blue Yonder added 27 net new customers in Q2 2020, and had 11 deals over $500,000. Some of the customers who selected or extended their footprint with Blue Yonder during the quarter include:

Americas: Best Western International, Inc., Castellini, C.H. Robinson, CHEP, Echo Global Logistics, Harbor Foods Group, Jumex, Liverpool, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., MJ Holding Company, LLC, NFI Industries, Orgill Inc., Retail Business Services, LLC, Reyes Holdings LLC, Schnuck Markets, Inc., Sheetz, Inc., SuperFrio, The Source (Bell) Electronics, Inc., Talbots, Inc., Uber Freight, Uline, Inc., Wakefern Food Corporation

AirAsia Group Berhad, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Domat Slog Polri, Key Foundry Co. Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Metropac Movers Inc, PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk EMEA: AKW GLOBAL Warehousing Ltd, Bon Preu, Clipper Logistics plc, Coop Sverige AB, DHL, Epiroc Drills A, HT Holding, Maxi Di, PSA, Shoprite Checkers (PTY) LTD, Pets at Home Limited, Union Invivo

1 Net revenue retention rate includes impact of same customer attrition and expansion year over year and excludes growth from new customers.

