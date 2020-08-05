Tired of Meal Replacement Shakes That Taste Like Flavored Dirt, First-Time Entrepreneurs Launch Soul ShāXe in the Midst of the Pandemic

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Despite the ongoing pandemic, Scott and Rachel Penick have launched Soul ShāXe, a better way to have a quick healthy meal without meal prepping. These 40-year-old parents of four saw a gap in the health food market for meal replacement shakes and decided to fill it. “We’ve used competitors’ products for years, but have always been disappointed that nothing ‘had it all.’ The better tasting shakes have too many carbs and too many ingredients we can’t pronounce. The nutritionally decent shakes taste like flavored dirt,” said Rachel.

The couple set out to create their perfect meal replacement shake, something that would also appeal to other health-conscious parents, busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts. During months of product development preceding Soul ShāXe’s launch, Scott used any time he could carve out from his day job as an attorney to research ingredients, packaging and production facilities. In the evenings, he and Rachel discussed his research and brainstormed names for their new meal replacement shake. “Soul ShāXe” was idea number 93.

After months of research and product development, it was time to write a big check to produce Soul ShāXe - right in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. “People are going to come out of this pandemic one of two ways,” Scott said. “They are either going to lose months of their lives living in fear, or they are going to conquer their fears and come out stronger than ever. We are determined to be in the latter group.” Deep breaths taken, life savings significantly depleted, Soul ShāXe has gone from dream to reality.

Soul ShāXe is the top plant-based, high-protein, superfood-rich meal replacement shake. Each serving of its three flavors, “Earth to Chocolate,” “Vanilla Love” and “P.B. no J.” provides 21-23 grams of protein, only 8-9 grams of carbs, zero grams of sugar, 100% of eight B-vitamins and a powerful blend of more than forty-five plant-based ingredients, including superfoods like moringa, turmeric, curcumin, maitake mushrooms, ginger, camu camu, acai berries, kale and more. Learn more about Soul ShāXe at https://SoulShaXe.com. You can also follow the company on Instagram @soul_shaxe and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SoulShaXe/.