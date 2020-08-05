Genesis Financial Solutions Partners With Tavant for Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based digital lending solutions leader, today announced it has partnered with Genesis Financial Solutions® (Genesis), the nation’s largest provider of private-label credit programs for non-prime consumers. This enterprise-wide digital transformation will introduce new mobile and portal customer experiences, streamline operations and provide a more agile, scalable core platform to support the company’s recent and projected future growth.

To support the company’s continued rapid growth, Genesis has engaged Tavant to develop and deploy a customized, digital infrastructure that will provide the speed and agility required to be successful in the high-growth markets in which they operate. The transformation will provide Genesis the tools needed to create and adjust risk models quickly, enhance the overall experience delivered to customer care specialists, and enable immediate access to critical data by all business units across the enterprise.

Gregory Chi, Chief Information Officer, Genesis Financial Solutions, said, “Genesis has recalibrated its business in response to the recent shifts in today’s environment. To continue our success in developing omnichannel financing solutions with agile and new-age technology, we have embarked on an enterprise-wide digital transformation. Tavant’s domain expertise, proven success in the financial services industry, and its ability to scale and accelerate the digital lending process were defining differentiators that influenced the company’s decision for a trusted partnership.”

“Tavant is recognized within the financial services industry as the premier provider of digital transformation services,” said Prashant Kumar, Senior Vice President at Tavant. “Being selected by Genesis Financial Solutions for such an ambitious and complex initiative further validates our position as the leader in this space. We truly view our team as an extension of the Genesis team and are equally committed to their success and working together; we are able to achieve both their short-term and long-term business goals. Genesis is well established as the leader in the second-look financing market, and part of its success is attributed to its ongoing commitment to excellence and leveraging technology in an innovative manner. We are proud of the initial success we’ve achieved together and look forward to working with the Genesis Financial Solutions team well into the future.”

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving collaboration. Rapidly gaining market share, Tavant’s expanding customer base originates one out of every four loans in the United States.

Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Genesis Financial Solutions

Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of near-prime consumer financing through general purpose & private label credit card solutions. Their innovative card programs offer consumers turned down by a prime lender a second chance to access financing with simple terms, competitive rates, and excellent customer service. Genesis Financial Solutions also partners with leading retailers in each of the key industries they serve including furniture, home improvement, jewelry, eCommerce, and more. Additional information may be found at www.genesis-fs.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/genesis-financial-solutions/