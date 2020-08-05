Sally Beauty Selects Intalytics as Customer Analytics Partner

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has selected Intalytics to serve as their customer analytics partner to support network optimization efforts in both the United States and Canada. The Intalytics team will develop customized sales forecasting models for the Sally Beauty and CosmoProf brands. In addition, Intalytics will conduct analyses which provide insight into the relationship between physical and digital channels. All analyses will be deployed within SiteIntel, a location-based analytics platform developed by Intalytics.

“We recognize the importance of utilizing data and analytics to guide our real estate decision-making process and inform our market optimization strategies,” said Mike Smith, Vice President of Real Estate and Construction at Sally Beauty Holdings. “Intalytics brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the retail analytics space. We were particularly drawn to their well-reasoned, pragmatic approach. We are confident in Intalytics ability to employ the most appropriate and effective analytical methodologies to support our strategic objectives and we look forward to working alongside their team.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sally Beauty Holdings,” said Bill McKeogh, Director of Client Services at Intalytics. “We look forward to collaborating with the Sally Beauty Holdings team to drive growth in North America for both the Sally Beauty and CosmoProf brands. E-commerce performance trends, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are also providing valuable data with regards to evolving consumer behavior and will improve our ability to provide sound real estate decision-making guidance.”

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,075 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers.

For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

About Intalytics

Intalytics provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.