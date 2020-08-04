KBRA Assigns Ratings to Wesbanco, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, a preferred stock rating of BBB-, and a short-term debt rating of K2 to Wheeling, West Virginia-based Wesbanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, a subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 to Wesbanco Bank, Inc. the lead subsidiary. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings are supported by WSBC’s experienced management team, conservative loan underwriting, and the company’s strong deposit franchise with solid market share positions in West Virginia, and key MSAs in KY, MD, and OH resulting in a low-cost core deposit base (20 bps in 2Q 2020). In view of the coronavirus-related economic impact, KBRA expects profitability of WSBC and other banks to be affected by higher loan loss provisions. KBRA believes WSBC will be relatively resilient given conservative risk management and underwriting. WSBC’s solid pre-COVID performance (core ROAA 1.30%-1.40% range in recent years) with stable noninterest income revenue exposure driven by complimentary services and stable NIM consistently ranging in the mid-to-upper 3% range also supports the ratings. While the company has grown through M&A, it has maintained conservative core capital levels with TCE just below 10% and CET1 at 12.6% as of 2Q 2020, and we expect the company to continue to manage capital in this manner. NPAs have been stable at slightly above peer levels, which is partially due to the level of loans acquired via M&A. Importantly, the company has had just 88 bps of cumulative NCOs since 2015. WSBC also has 0.43% of total loans (~$48 million) available as a credit mark to further absorb future credit losses along with 2.3x LLR/NPL coverage as of 2Q 2020. Exposure to COVID-19 Phase 1 industries is in line with peer levels at 16.7% of total loans excluding PPP, or 107% RBC, and the company has deferred 17% of its loan portfolio (excluding PPP) as of July 20, 2020. The largest industry exposure is retail at 8.2% of loans.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus on the banking and other sectors. Please refer to our publication U.S. Bank 1Q 2020 Ratings Compendium for our latest thoughts.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank & Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

Click here to view the report.

