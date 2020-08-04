American Technologies (ATI) Announces Investment from TSG Consumer Partners

ANAHEIM, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Technologies, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”), a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services and TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm, today announced that TSG has made an investment in ATI. The Moore family will retain ownership and ATI management will continue to lead the Company in their current roles. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1989, ATI is the nation’s largest family-owned and operated disaster recovery firm, operating more than 20 locations from coast to coast. The Company provides a wide range of restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services across a spectrum of industries and end markets. ATI employs more than 1,200 professionals who approach each and every job with respect for the human story behind every disaster, translating into unparalleled customer service and support during life’s most stressful events.

“ We are excited to work with a high-caliber partner like TSG, who recognizes and values our family roots, unique company culture and unwavering dedication to our customers and communities,” said Gary Moore, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of American Technologies. “ We’re confident that their collaborative approach and experience growing best-in-class brands will help accelerate our expansion into new and existing markets, while we continue to invest in our training, technology and marketing and deliver best-in-class service to our customers with the indispensable agility and personal touch of a family-owned business.”

“ ATI has established itself as a leading national player in disaster recovery services through its highly differentiated, compassionate approach to customer service and innovative, tech-enabled customer solutions,” said Michael Layman, Managing Director at TSG. “ We look forward to partnering with the Moore family and the management team and upholding the founding family’s strong legacy and corporate values as it scales its national platform through strategic acquisitions and capitalizes on organic growth opportunities.”

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to ATI. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to TSG.

About American Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, American Technologies, Inc. is the nation’s largest family-owned and operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the company specializes in restoration, environmental and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. The company operates out of 20 branch offices nationwide with over 1200 employees.

About TSG Consumer Partners

TSG Consumer Partners, LLC is a leading private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to build and accelerate growth for best-in-class consumer-facing businesses. Since its founding in 1987, TSG has been an active investor in the food, beverage, restaurant, fitness, beauty, personal care, household, apparel & accessories, and e-commerce sectors. Representative past and present partner companies include Backcountry, BrewDog, Canyon Bicycles, Duckhorn Wine Company, Dutch Bros, e.l.f. Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, Planet Fitness, popchips, Power Stop, REVOLVE, Smashbox Cosmetics, Stumptown, thinkThin and vitaminwater. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.