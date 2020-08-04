Code42 Joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace as a Launch Partner

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code42, the leader in insider risk detection and response, today announced that the Code42 Insider Threat Remediation content pack is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry’s most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace. Code42 joins a select group of Cortex XSOAR Marketplace launch partners who have developed content packs that help solve the toughest security challenges for customers with end-to-end automation. The Code42 content pack on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace provides customers with a playbook that automates and speeds insider threat incident response and remediation.

The Code42 Insider Threat Remediation content pack is an integrated offering that enables security teams to scale, standardize and automate certain insider threat incident response processes based on preset triggers within Cortex XSOAR. A common trigger includes an email sent from a human capital management (HCM) system, indicating an employee has resigned or is leaving the organization. The content pack provides security teams with a configurable lookback of an employee’s historic file movements, including browser uploads and cloud sync activity, and then automatically generates an alert to the employee’s manager for review. This detailed information can be used to easily determine sanctioned or unsanctioned activity, speed investigations and enable security teams to take a right-sized approach to incident response.

“A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR. We are proud to welcome Code42 to the industry’s largest SOAR ecosystem,” said Rishi Bhargava, vice president of product strategy, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “Having Code42 available on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace will enable our shared customers to rapidly scale automation and further improve their security posture.”

“We are thrilled to be part of this exciting Cortex XSOAR Marketplace launch with a content pack uniquely focused on addressing insider threat,” said Ananth Appathurai, Code42’s senior vice president of strategic partnerships and ecosystem. “Too many security organizations primarily address external threats and regulatory compliance with their tech stacks and processes. With largely remote workforces that frequently are off-network, security often doesn’t have the visibility, processes and tool strategy it needs to detect when sensitive or proprietary data is put at risk from the inside. Our playbooks within Cortex XSOAR give security teams the advantage they need to surface risk and accelerate incident response to insider threats throughout the employee lifecycle.”

Cortex XSOAR is the industry’s first extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that empowers security teams by simplifying and harmonizing security operations across their entire enterprise. As a native extension of Cortex XSOAR, the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables customers to discover, share and consume orchestration innovations contributed by the industry’s largest SOAR community.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in insider risk detection and response. Native to the cloud, Code42 rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42’s insider risk solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.

