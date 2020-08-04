AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RoyalStar Assurance Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of RoyalStar Assurance Ltd. (RSA) (Nassau, Bahamas). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect RSA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

RSA’s strong operating results are supported by favorable underwriting performance, especially in non-catastrophe years, and steady levels of investment income. Positive earnings have enabled the company to continue to maintain its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Under the direction of its experienced management team, RSA provides personal and commercial lines coverages throughout the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

These strengths are offset partially by the geographic concentration of RSA’s business in the Bahamas, exposure to weather-related catastrophe events and its dependence on reinsurance to mitigate losses and protect its surplus, as was seen in 2019 when Hurricane Dorian negatively impacted results. The company mitigates much of its catastrophe exposure through prudent risk management planning, which includes minimizing coverage written in flood and storm surge areas, along with its comprehensive reinsurance program placed with a panel of high-quality reinsurers.

