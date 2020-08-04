Goldfinch and Menlo Innovations Collaborate to Provide Data and Technology Solutions to Support Businesses During Pandemic

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goldfinch, a data-driven solutions provider, has announced a collaboration with Menlo Innovations, a custom software design and development company, to offer quick-deploy solutions to help business decision makers solve the problem of balancing the health and wellness of the public, with economic stability for workers.

By harnessing the power of data to analyze trends, Goldfinch and Menlo Innovations will work with decision makers to deploy a comprehensive solution enabling infrastructure and employee preparedness so businesses can reopen and operate safely.

‘With Covid impacting businesses and day to day life, we are in dire need of solutions that enable leaders to look at their business with a fresh perspective,” said Thiag Loganathan, co-founder of Goldfinch. “Menlo’s “build it right” quality software development methodology complements our “intelligent and data driven apps” ethos, providing customers with a complete team to solve their complex problems.”

Goldfinch has extensive experience delivering solutions for population health management, mobility, IoT and data science operationalization at scale.

Menlo Innovations has nearly 20 years of user centric design experience using an approach called High-Tech Anthropology® to build custom software that achieves widespread user adoption. This approach helps them address key questions and mitigate the inherent risks associated with product development and avoid the common, expensive pitfall of building the wrong product for the wrong people.

"We are excited to collaborate with Goldfinch to bring the best of their ability to make data tell a story alongside our custom software design and development team,” said Richard Sheridan, Menlo Innovations CEO. “Our mutual customers will be the real winners.”

About Goldfinch

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldfinch Group provides product development, consulting, and fractional leadership to help companies do more with their data. Goldfinch’s team brings decades of experience to deliver executable, data-driven strategies by prioritizing actions to maximize value for clients.

About Menlo Innovations

Menlo Innovations LLC is a custom software development and consulting business, based in Ann Arbor, MI. Since 2001, Menlo has pursued returning joy to technology. Their mission is to end human suffering in the world as it relates to technology. Rooted in Agile and Scrum style methodologies, Menlo uses a unique approach to user research and user-centered design called High-Tech Anthropology®.